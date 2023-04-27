GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Neil McCarthy doesn’t want to take the chance he will lose the fruit of his team’s labor — The Hammer — so he puts it in his garage.

The Eaglecrest boys lacrosse coach again can return the meaningful, though impractical, traveling trophy to a spot amongst tools and whatever else he has in his garage after the Raptors’ 8-5 win over rival Smoky Hill Wednesday night at Stutler Bowl.

Senior Tyson Clark scored four goals for Eaglecrest, which scored seven straight goals after falling behind the Buffs by two in the opener quarter. The Raptors have now had possession of the Hammer since 2018, which includes five straight victories and the 2020 season in which no game was played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paxton Beecher, AJ Katagi, Presten Legette and Tanner Neeley also had goals for Eaglecrest, which snapped a four-game losing streak to even its record at 6-6 on the season and 3-3 in league play. The Raptors play host to Prairie View at 8 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.

Smoky Hill — which got a pair of goals from Landon Bailey — dropped its seventh straight game and is now 4-9. The Buffs play on the road at Arvada West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Eaglecrest 8, Smoky Hill 5

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 2 0 1 2 — 5

Eaglecrest 2 3 3 0 — 8

Smoky Hill goals: Landon Bailey 2, Cooper Conger, Cody Scott. Eaglecrest goals: Tyson Clark 4, Paxton Beecher, AJ Katagi, Presten Legette, Tanner Neeley.