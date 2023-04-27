AURORA | Results for the past 17 meetings between the Eaglecrest and Smoky Hill boys lacrosse teams since the Hammer traveling trophy was brought back into the series between the schools in 2006 after a hiatus following its advent in the 1990s:

THE HAMMER RESULTS (2006-2023)

2023: Eaglecrest 8, Smoky Hill 5

2022: Eaglecrest 15, Smoky Hill 7

2021: Eaglecrest 9, Smoky Hill 3

2020: No contest due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Eaglecrest 15, Smoky Hill 3

2018: Eaglecrest 16, Smoky Hill 8

2017: Smoky Hill 11, Eaglecrest 10

2016: Eaglecrest 11, Smoky Hill 6

2015: Eaglecrest 3, Smoky Hill 2

2014: Smoky Hill 11, Eaglecrest 3

2013: Smoky Hill 18, Eaglecrest 7

2012: Smoky Hill 17, Eaglecrest 3

2011: Smoky Hill 19, Eaglecrest 7

2010: Smoky Hill 16, Eaglecrest 3

2009: Smoky Hill 17, Eaglecrest 1

2008: Smoky Hill 17, Eaglecrest 1

2007: Smoky Hill 11, Eaglecrest 4

2006: Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill (no score available)