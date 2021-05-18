AURORA | The Grandview boys lacrosse team has firmly sunk its teeth into the Predators Cup and it doesn’t want to let go of it anytime soon.

The Wolves kept custody of the traveling trophy in its series with fierce rival Cherokee Trail for a sixth straight year — seven since the game wasn’t contested last season due to the coronavirus pandemic — with a spirited 18-12 victory Monday night at soggy Legacy Stadium.

Grandview scored at least four goals in every quarter — topped by six in the second quarter that gave it a good lead it would hold the rest of the way — and kept the Cougars at bay to improve to 3-0 in the first season under coach Keith Lindgren.

Cherokee Trail saw its deficit grow after getting outscored 10-4 in the middle two quarters, but coach Jamie Calhoun’s team scored four straight goals in the fourth quarter before its comeback came up short.

The Cougars — whose last win against Grandview in the series came back in 2013 before the arrival of the Predators Cup — now sit at 2-2.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 18, CHEROKEE TRAIL 12

Score by quarters:

Grandview 4 6 4 4 — 18

Cher. Trail 3 2 2 5 — 12