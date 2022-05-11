AURORA | A capsule look at the Class 5A boys lacrosse state playoff first round game between Columbine and Grandview scheduled for May 11, 2022:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS LACROSSE FIRST ROUND CAPSULE

NO. 18 COLUMBINE (7-8) AT NO. 15 GRANDVIEW (7-8)



May 11, 8 p.m., Legacy Stadium

BREAKDOWN: Columbine and Grandview meet in a battle of programs that return to the state playoffs after at least one season absence. The Wolves are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 when they beat Fruita Monument and then lost to Cherry Creek, while the Rebels’ last state tournament appearance back in 2018 when they advanced to the semifinals before they were stopped by Regis Jesuit.

COLUMBINE: Coach Shawn Zordani’s Rebels had a five-game winning streak snapped with three close losses — each by three goals or fewer — to close out the regular season. Columbine finished third in Class 5A League #2, which sent eight of its nine teams to the playoffs. …The Rebels scored almost exactly as many goals as they allowed (126-123), which created a slew of close games (they went 3-2 in one-goal games). Sophomore Chase Pacenta leads the team with 39 goals and four others have tallied 13 or more, while senior Ryan Dexter leads the team with 20 assists. Junior Billy Mumaw leads the team with 104 groundballs and is also the team’s primary faceoff man. Sophomore Max Stadelmaier has seen the lion’s share of minutes in the net and has a .721 save percentage.

GRANDVIEW: Coach Keith Lindgren’s Wolves snapped a five-game losing streak with victories over Heritage and Eaglecrest to end the regular season. Grandview finished fifth in the Class 5A League #4, which sent seven of its eight teams to the playoffs. …Grandview had the most productive offense in its own league and one of the best in the state as it averaged 14 goals per game and passed the 20-goal mark five times. The Wolves feature the state’s second-leading goal scorer in senior John Alie, who has piled up 65 goals and also leads the team in assist with 37 for a total of 102 points. Sophomore Joe Alie is next in both goals (38) and assists (23), while senior Jace Bush and sophomore Liam Szarka each have scored better than 20 goals with 24 and 21, respectively. Senior Nicolas Logue has been a difference maker as the team’s leader in groundballs as well as faceoffs. In the goal, senior Luke Parish has racked up 186 saves over 662 minutes with a save percentage of 0.555.

WINNER GETS: The Columbine-Grandview winner advances to the second round, where it will play No. 2 Cherry Creek, which got a first round bye after a 13-2 regular season.

