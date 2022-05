AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 4A boys lacrosse state playoffs, which began on May 10, 2022. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 4A BOYS LACROSSE STATE PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

QUADRANT 1

First round (May 10)

Game 1: No. 1 Denver South, bye

Game 2: No. 16 Evergreen 12, No. 17 Steamboat Springs 3

Game 3: No. 8 Eagle Valley, bye

Game 4: No. 9 Dawson School 19, No. 24 Resurrection Christian 9

Second round (May 13)

Game 17: No. 16 Evergreen (6-10) at No. 1 Denver South (14-1)

Game 18: No. 9 Dawson School (11-5) at No. 8 Eagle Valley (10-5)

Quarterfinal (May 17)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner (higher seed hosts)

QUADRANT 2



First round (May 10)

Game 5: No. 5 Green Mountain, bye

Game 6: No. 12 Northfield 10, No. 21 Holy Family 7

Game 7: No. 4 Air Academy, bye

Game 8: No. 13 Telluride 11, No. 20 Jefferson Academy 10

Second round (May 13)

Game 19: No. 12 Northfield (11-5) at No. 5 Green Mountain (12-3)

Game 20: No. 13 Telluride (10-4) at No. 4 Air Academy (12-3)

Quarterfinal (May 17)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner (higher seed hosts)

QUADRANT 3

First round (May 10)

Game 9: No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain, bye

Game 10: No. 14 Battle Mountain 8, No. 19 Ponderosa 7

Game 11: No. 6 Vail Mountain, bye

Game 12: No. 11 Aspen 13, NO. 22 RANGEVIEW 8



Second round (May 13)

Game 21: No. 14 Battle Mountain (10-6) at No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain (12-3)

Game 22: No. 11 Aspen (8-7) at No. 6 Vail Mountain (12-3)

Quarterfinal (May 17)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner (higher seed hosts)

QUADRANT 4

First round (May 10)

Game 13: No. 7 Lutheran, bye

Game 14: No. 10 Conifer 11, No. 23 Thomas Jefferson 5

Game 15: No. 2 Erie, bye

Game 16: No. 18 Golden 7, No. 15 Windsor 6

Second round (May 13)

Game 23: No. 10 Conifer (9-5) at No. 7 Lutheran (11-4)

Game 24: No. 18 Golden (5-11) at No. 2 Erie (12-3)

Quarterfinal (May 17)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner (higher seed hosts)

SEMIFINALS (May 21, University of Denver)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (May 23, University of Denver)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner