AURORA | Pairings and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A boys state lacrosse tournament as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on June 13, 2021. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

First round (June 15)

Upper bracket

Game 1: No. 1 Cherry Creek (10-0), bye

Game 2: No. 9 Monarch (8-2) at No. 8 Denver East (6-4)

Game 3: No. 4 Mountain Vista (7-2), bye

Game 4: No. 12 Kent Denver (5-5) at No. 5 Fairview (9-1)

Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 3 Colorado Academy (9-1), bye

Game 6: No. 11 Fruita Monument (9-1) at NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (8-2), 6 p.m.



Game 7: No. 2 Valor Christian (9-1), bye

Game 8: No. 10 Lewis-Palmer (10-0) vs. No. 7 Arapahoe (5-5)

Quarterfinals (June 17)

Upper bracket

Game 9: Winner Game 2 at No. 1 Cherry Creek (10-0)

Game 10: Winner Game 4 at No. 4 Mountain Vista (7-2)

Lower bracket

Game 11: Winner Game 6 at No. 3 Colorado Academy (9-1)

Game 12: Winner Game 8 at No. 2 Valor Christian (9-1)

Semifinals (June 19 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Championship (June 22 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:30 p.m.