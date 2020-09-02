Boys Golf: Vista PEAK’s Thulin ties for third in first EMAC Major

FORT LUPTON | Vista PEAK junior Dawson Thulin birdied his final hole Tuesday to lift himself into a tie for third place at the first EMAC Major boys golf tournament.

Thulin picked up a stroke on the par-5 Hole No. 18 at Coyote Creek Golf Course with his fourth birdie of a round that finished with a plus-5 76 and left him in contention with the second and final league tournament ahead in two weeks.

Behind Thulin — who finished seven strokes behind Prairie View’s Jeff Nelson, the only player to shoot under par on the day — Vista PEAK shot 251 to finish in third place as a team behind leader Brighton (236) and Prairie View (236).

Dallon DeLoach paced fourth-place Rangeview, which finished eight strokes behind Vista PEAK, with an 83 that left him in seventh place.

2020 EMAC BOYS GOLF MAJOR NO. 1

Sept. 1 at Coyote Creek G.C.

Team scores (par 213): 1. Brighton 236; 2. Prairie View 241; 3. VISTA PEAK 251; 4. RANGEVIEW 259; 5. Westminster 263; 6. Thornton 290; 7. Northglenn 295; 8. Adams City 351; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 396; GATEWAY N/S

Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 69; 2. Kyle Leydon (Brighton) 72; T3. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 76; T3. Bielley Phasay (Westminster) 76; T5. Coby Puzio (Brighton) 80; T5. Jerry Logan (Westminster) 80; 7. DALLON DELOACH (RANGEVIEW) 83; 8. Jadon Lockwood (Brighton) 84; T9. JADEN JEFFERSON (VISTA PEAK) 86; T9. Marcus Sanchez (Prairie View) 86; T9. Payton Crawford (Prairie View) 86