AURORA | Dawson Thulin and the Vista PEAK boys golf team kept rolling along in EMAC South play Thursday at Meadow Hills Golf Course as the first league major looms.

Thulin, a junior who tied for 21st in the Class 4A state golf tournament last season, carded a 7-over-par 77 to lead the way individually in the third South minor of the season and his Bison finished 41 strokes ahead of Rangeview in the team standings.

Vista PEAK shot 256 as a team thanks to Jaden Jefferson’s 82 and Connor Angelini’s 97, while Rangeview — paced by Trevor Sexton and Dallon DeLoach with 97s — finished at 297. Aurora Central came in third and Gateway fourth.

The teams head to the first (of two) EMAC Major tournaments, scheduled for Sept. 1.

EMAC SOUTH MINOR NO. 3

Thursday at Meadow Hills G.C.

Team scores: 1. Vista PEAK 256, 2. Rangeview 297, 3. Aurora Central 392, 4. Gateway 400

Top five individuals (par 70): 1. Dawson Thulin (Vista PEAK) 77; 2. Jaden Jefferson (Vista PEAK) 82; T3. Trevor Sexton (Rangeview) 97; T3. Connor Angelini (Vista PEAK) 97; T3. Dallon DeLoach (Rangeview) 97

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Vista PEAK (256): Dawson Thulin 77, Jaden Jefferson 82, Connor Angelini 97, Brody Severin 104, Zeke Macleay 115, Aidan Budny 117; Rangeview (297): Trevor Sexton 97, Dallon DeLoach 97, Alec Chambers 100, Nate Urban 103, Khiem Davison 104, DeAngelo Williams 108, Cameron Klanecky 112, Caleb Urban 116, Mason Hoffschneider 140; Aurora Central (392): Rofiul Mohamed Nasir 108, Simeon Veasley 140, Lorenzo Johnson 144, Nicholas Portillo 150, Jahki James 152; Gateway (400): Harold Johnson 118, Ronan McNeal 138, Cornelies Tan 144