PARKER | Playing for the second time in the first five days of the regular season, the Regis Jesuit boys golf team picked up its first victory Monday.

The Raiders came away from the Continental League’s second tournament with a 10-stroke victory in play at The Pinery, which saw coach Craig Rogers’ team finish with a team total of 11-over-par 299. Rock Canyon and Legend finished in a tie for second at 309.

Senior Teddy Hummel, a returning Class 5A state qualifier who didn’t play in Regis Jesuit’s first league tournament last week at Broken Tee G.C., fired a 1-under-par 71 to finish a stroke behind Ponderosa’s Johnny Williams for top individual honors. Hummel made birdies on three of his last five holes to make a charge for the lead.

Cole Dewey — who had the Raiders’ best score in the opening tournament shortened to nine holes by weather — finished in a four-way tie for third with a 74, while Ryan Occhionero and Trenton Schultz each shot 77 to tie for 13th and provide the final two scores for Regis Jesuit, while John Fredericks carded a 78.

The third Continental League tournament is scheduled for Aug. 18 at Meadow Hills G.C.

CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT NO. 2

Monday at The Pinery

Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 299; T2. Legend 309; T2. Rock Canyon 309; 4. Ponderosa 315; 5. Mountain Vista 317; 6. Heritage 318; T7. Castle View 320; T7. Highlands Ranch 320; T9. Douglas County 336; T9. ThunderRidge 336; 11. Chaparral 346

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Johnny Williams (Ponderosa) 70; 2. TEDDY HUMMEL (REGIS JESUIT) 71; T3. COLE DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT) 74; T3. Luke Cushman (Castle View) 74; T3. Nick Fallin (Rock Canyon) 74; T3. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 74; T7. Dylan Everett (ThunderRidge) 75; T7. Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch) 75; T7. Jack Stafford (Chaparral) 75; T10. Colin McGeary (Rock Canyon) 76; T10. Marc Warsinske (Heritage) 76; T10. Ryan Parker (Legend) 76

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Regis Jesuit (299): 2. Teddy Hummel 71, T3. Cole Dewey 74; T13. Ryan Occhionero 77; T13. Trenton Schultz 77; T19. John Fredericks 78