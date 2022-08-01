The first sport of the 2022-23 prep athletic season began Monday, as boys golfers are allowed to participate in tryouts and practice with the ability to play regular season tournaments just three days later.

The fast-moving boys golf season comes to a close with regional tournaments Sept. 19-23 and with state tournaments scheduled for Oct. 3-4 with Class 3A at Denver’s Pinehurst Country Club, Class 4A at Pelican Lakes in Greeley and Class 5A at City Park G.C. in Denver.

Only a handful of Aurora players who qualified for state tournaments last season were underclassmen and may return.

Three of those players hail from Regis Jesuit in the trio of seniors Jake Irvine and Cole Dewey as well as sophomore Roland Thornton, who helped coach Craig Rogers’ team finish in ninth place last season at the 5A state meet.

Irving was the second-highest placer among city individuals as he tied for 16th, while graduated Grandview standout Lukas Beisner led the way among locals when he took sixth.

Eaglecrest’s Andrew White aims to become a four-time state qualifier, while Cherokee Trail’s Christopher O’Donnell is coming off qualifying for state as a freshman in 2021. White finished in a tie for 33rd.

The remainder of fall prep sports: football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and Unified Bowling can began Aug, 8 with differing start dates to the regular season.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports