LITTLETON | A very competitive field at Thursday’s Class 5A South Suburban boys golf tournament brought a high degree of difficulty to qualifying for the state tournament for golfers from two Aurora programs.

Grandview and Rangeview took part in the cool, drizzly tournament at South Suburban G.C. and only one of the eight players kept up with the low leaderboard to earn an individual berth in the upcoming 5A state tournament.

Junior Michael Rosman will be the lone wolf at City Park G.C. in Denver Oct. 3-4 for the state tournament after he earned one of the last individual spots available with his round of 5-over-par 77, which put him in a five-way tie for 15th place. The team chase at the regional was very tight, with five teams finishing within five strokes of each other and Valor Christian and Heritage taking the automatic team qualifying spots.

All four of the players who contributed to a sixth-place finish at last season’s 5A state tournament for coach Kurtis Bailey’s Grandview team graduated and the group of senior Jordan Ulitzky, juniors Rosman and Nick Scott and sophomore Andrew Sinar took their first shots at qualifying.

Rosman accomplished the feat by finishing strong, including making a birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 17 and following that with a par, which maybe have been the margin between making state and missing the cut with a big logjam at the top.

Rosman and the Wolves played in the Centennial League tournament Aug. 15 on the same course, but the round was halted midway through by weather. He joins Aurora’s state-bound contingent that includes four-player teams from Eaglecrest (story, here) and Regis Jesuit (story, here), plus a duo from Cherokee Trail (story, here).

Ulitzky made the turn at plus-3, but found a difficult four-hole stretch on the back nine that brought him in with an 81, while Sinar shot 85 and Scott 88.

Rangeview had an all-senior team of DeAngelo Williams, Nate Urban, Mason Hoffschneider and Khiem Davison in the field and the top score came from Williams, who was coming off a seventh-place finish at the DPS Cup tournament. Playing in a group that also included Grandview’s Scott, Williams shot plus-7 on the front side, made a birdie on Hole No. 10 and finished with an 84 to tie for 28th place.

Urban shot 89, Hoffschneider 92 and Davison 93 for coach Merlin Johnson’s Raiders.

2022 CLASS 5A SOUTHERN REGION BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Sept. 22 At South Suburban G.C.

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Valor Christian 219; 2. Heritage 221; 3. Fossil Ridge 222; 4. Rock Canyon 223; 5. Arapahoe 224; 6. Poudre 233; 7. GRANDVIEW 243; 8. Doherty 247; 9. Rocky Mountain 249; 10. Lakewood 258; 11. RANGEVIEW 265

Top 15 individuals (par 72): 1. Ethan Rainey (Valor Christian) 69; 2. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 70; T3. Gavin Crowley (Heritage) 72; T3. Grant Juergens (Arapahoe) 72; T3. Sebastian Hein (Heritage) 72; 6. Kaden Davenport (Fossil Ridge) 73; T7. Campbell McFadden (Valor Christian) 74; T7. Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge) 74; T7. Jack Chambers (Poudre) 74; 10. Landon Houska (Fossil Ridge) 75; T11. Dylan Bundy (Valor Christian) 76; T11. Mac Buckley (Arapahoe) 76; T11. Mason Conrad (Rock Canyon) 76; T11. Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe) 76; T15. MICHAEL ROSMAN (GRANDVIEW) 77; T15. Brody Mackey (Heritage) 77; T15. Joe Hickey (Arapahoe) 77; T15. Max Meland (Poudre) 77; T15. Trey Kahrhoff (Rock Canyon) 77

Grandview results: T15. Michael Rosman 77; T23. Jordan Ulitzky 81; T30. Andrew Sinar 85; T36. Nick Scott 88; Rangeview results: T28. DeAngelo Williams 84; T38. Nate Urban 89; T41. Mason Hoffschneider 92; T43. Khiem Davison 93