LOUISVILLE | The Grandview boys golf team held on for a one-stroke victory in the Class 5A Northern Region tournament Sept. 20 at Coal Creek Golf Course, which gave the Wolves passage as a team into the upcoming 5A state tournament.

Coach Kurtis Bailey’s team finished one stroke ahead of Monarch and Fossil Ridge, which tied for second place, that earned the all-senior team of Lukas Beisner, Kenny VanWormer, Alex Chitkoksoong and Charles O’Donnell a spot in the Oct. 4-5 5A state tournament at the Colorado Springs Country Club.

VanWormer qualified for his fourth state tournament in as many seasons with a round of 3-over-par 75, which included consecutive pars on his last 12 holes after he went to plus-3 through six holes. Beisner also shot a 75, but closed hard to do so as he made birdies on three of his final five holes to join VanWormer in a tie for fifth overall.

Chitkoksoong — who will play in the state tournament again after making it as a sophomore — provided the third score in the win with a 79 in a round that included two birdies. O’Donnell finished with an 83.

The Grandview contingent joins Eaglecrest junior Andrew White — who finished third at Southern Regional at Spring Valley Golf Club — as Aurora’s contingent thus far in the 5A state tournament. Cherokee Trail, Gateway and Regis Jesuit play in regionals later in the week.

2021 Class 5A Northern Regional Boys Golf Tournament



Sept. 20 at Coal Creek G.C.

Team scores (top two teams qualify for 5A state tournament): 1. GRANDVIEW 229; T2. Monarch 230; T2. Fossil Ridge 230; 4. Liberty 234; 5. Arvada West 236; T6. Legend 239; T6. Mountain Vista 239; 8. Grand Junction 242; 9. Boulder 247; 10. Brighton 249; 11. Bear Creek 280; 12. Rampart 284; Westminster NS

Top 15 individuals (par 72): T1. Austin Barry (Fossil Ridge) 72; T1. Kyle Leydon (Brighton) 72; 3. Hayden Woelk (Liberty) 73; 4. Caleb Michaels (Monarch) 74; T5. LUKAS BEISNER (GRANDVIEW) 75; T5. KENNY VANWORMER (GRANDVIEW) 75; T7. Jack Kaul (Grand Junction) 76; T7. Talan Gover (Monarch) 76; T9. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 77; T9. Alex Rogers (Fossil Ridge) 77; T9. Brayden Scheich (Mountain Vista) 77; T12. Luke Landskov (Arvada West) 78; T12. Alex Lund (Liberty) 78; T14. ALEX CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW) 79; T14. Robby Capritta (Arvada West) 79; T14. Yusuke Ogi (Arvada West) 79; T14. Luke Kusserow (Mountain Vista) 79