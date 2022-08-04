LITTLETON | Images from Regis Jesuit golfers at the first Continental League boys golf tournament of the 2022 season held on Aug. 4, 2022, at Broken Tee G.C. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

VIEW AND PURCHASE FULL GALLERY, HERE

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports