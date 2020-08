AURORA | Images from the opening Centennial League boys golf tournament of the season played on Aug. 13, 2020, at Meadow Hills Golf Course. Aurora teams from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill were onhand along with Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports