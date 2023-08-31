AURORA | On a low day in general for several Centennial League boys golfers, Eaglecrest’s Gregory White went extremely low Wednesday.

The standout sophomore — a returning top-10 finisher from last season’s Class 5A state tournament — led the way among seven golfers who shot even par or below at Saddle Rock G.C. with a season-low score of 5-under-par 67 for a three-stroke victory.

White made three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine — including three in a six-hole stretch — to finished comfortably ahead of playing partner Michael Rosman, a senior from Grandview, who shot 70.

Cherokee Trail’s Brayden Forte tied for third with a 71 as Aurora players topped the leaderboard in the penultimate league tournament of the season. Forte was joined in the top 10 by fellow sophomore Dalton Sisneros (who shot 73 to finish eighth) to help the Cougars tie with Arapahoe for second place behind Cherry Creek.

White’s best score in the first three league tournaments was the 70 he shot at Meadow Hills G.C. in the opener, which he won by a stroke. He earned his second victory with a round that started strong with a birdie on Hole No. 1 and he made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 to get 3-under after five holes.

One of only two bogeys on the day halted the run on No. 6 and White had another on No. 12 that kept him at 2-under, but he made birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 to get to 5-under, which he would finish with a par on No. 18.

Rosman — also a returning state qualifier — had only one negative hole in his round, which was a triple-bogey on No. 3 that put him plus-2 at that point. On the next 15 holes, he shot 4-under with birdies on Nos. 4, 7, 13 and 17.

Forte, who shot a 68 in the previous league tournament at Fox Hollow G.C. to tie for second and had carded 72s in each of the other two league gatherings, had a day that included five birdies. He overcame four bogeys in a six-hole span before and after the turn and got under par with a birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 18.

The Centennial League concludes play at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at Aurora Hills G.C.

Centennial League Tournament No. 4 (at Saddle Rock G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 295; T2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 304; T2. Arapahoe 304; 4. Mullen 306; 5. EAGLECREST 312; 6. GRANDVIEW 315; 7. SMOKY HILL 369

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. GREGORY WHITE (EAGLECREST) 67; 2. MICHAEL ROSMAN (GRANDVIEW) 70; T3. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 71; T3. Jack Newton (Mullen) 71; T3. Mac Buckley (Arapahoe) 71; T6. Wyatt Isgrig (Cherry Creek) 72; T6. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 72; 8. DALTON SISNEROS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 73; T9. NICK SCOTT (GRANDVIEW) 75; T9. Henry Starr (Cherry Creek) 75

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (304): T3. Brayden Forte 71; 8. Dalton Sisneros 73; T15. Christopher O’Donnell 78; 23. Hunter Peffer 82; T24. Anthony Chen 83;

Eaglecrest (312): 1. Gregory White 67; T15. Noah Bennett 78; T18. Jackson Atencio 80; T27. Jack Barkley 87; T32. Christian Palumbo 91

Grandview (315): 2. Michael Rosman 70; T9. Nick Scott 75; T24. Andrew Sinar 83; T27. Dominik Fedotov 87; 30. Andy Blake 89;

Smoky Hill (369): 22. Reece Nuwash 81; 31. Hudson Roth 90; T32. Charles Newton 91; 34. Chester Boberschmidt 107

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherry Creek (295): T6. Wyatt Isgrig 72; T6. Andre Dumonteil 72; T9. Henry Starr 75; T12. Pratham Parmar 76; T15. Dalton Schwartz 78;

Arapahoe (304): T3. Mac Buckley 71; T12. Hogan David 76; 14. Owen Gilley 77; T18. Brock Moody 80; T27. Ethan Sakry 87; XTR — Will Farber 81, Trae Lundberg 82

Mullen (306): T3. Jack Newton 71; T9. Ryan Brady 75; T18. Ben Medina 80; T18. Cooper Oatman 80; T24. Brody Meade 83; DQ — John Matthew Sedbrook 83