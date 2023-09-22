ARVADA | Gregory White is headed back to the Class 5A boys state golf tournament after an outstanding performance Thursday at the Southern Region tournament.

On a day in which six players shot even-par 70 or better at Indian Tree Golf Course, the Eaglecrest sophomore went the lowest of all with a 4-under 66 that netted him medalist honors atop a talented field.

White made his only bogey of the day on his second hole, but immediately responded with the first of five birdies — including three straight on Holes No. 6-8 — to finish a stroke ahead of runner-up Billy Verstraate of Highlands Ranch.

White will be headed to the Oct. 2-3 5A state tournament as an individual, as coach Stan Adams’ Raptors were unable to replicate last season’s performance in which they made the state tournament as a team and placed fifth.

Closest among Eaglecrest’s other players was senior Jackson Atencio, who shot a plus-7 77 to finish in a tie for 23rd and finish a stroke shy of the state cut. Senior Noah Bennett — a state qualifier last season — shot 80 to tie for 30th and senior Jack Barkley shot 85 to tie for 35th.

White joins a group of Aurora state qualifiers that also includes teams from Cherokee Trail and Regis Jesuit — which won the Central and Western regionals, respectively — along with Grandview junior Michael Rosman individually.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Class 5A Southern Region Boys Golf Tournament

Sept. 21 at Indian Tree Golf Course

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Cherry Creek 209; T2. Denver East 212; T2. Highlands Ranch 212; 4. ThunderRidge 218; 5. EAGLECREST 223; 6. Monarch 227; 7. Ralston Valley 229; 8. Prairie View 234; 9. Fort Collins 241; 10. Lakewood 243; 11. Fountain-Fort Carson 261

Top 15 individuals (par 70): 1. GREGORY WHITE (EAGLECREST) 66; 2. Billy Verstraate (Highlands Ranch) 67; T3. Henry Starr (Cherry Creek) 68; T3. Wyatt Isgrig (Cherry Creek) 68; 5. Kyle Bubier (ThunderRidge) 69; T6. Elijah Johnson (Denver East) 70; T6. Tanner Strickler (Highlands Ranch) 70; T6. Kyle Shaw (Denver East) 70; 9. Murphy Rowen (Denver East) 72; T10. Austin Hunt (ThunderRidge) 73; T10. Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek) 73; T12. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 74; T12. Alexander Kukreja (Denver East) 74; T12. Cameron Nicholson (Monarch) 74; T15. Keagan Bond (Prairie View) 75; T15. Gabe Flexter (Highlands Ranch) 75; T15. Grayson Miller (Ralston Valley) 75

Aurora team results

Eaglecrest: 1. Gregory White 66; T23. Jackson Atencio 77; T30. Noah Bennett 80; T35. Jack Barkley 85