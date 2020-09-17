AURORA | Andrew White saved his best for last — in terms of finish — when it came to Centennial League competition, as he shared medalist honors Wednesday in the league’s finale.

The rescheduled tournament held at Murphy Creek G.C. saw White shoot his second-best round in league play in terms of score, a 1-under-par 71 (that was just a shade off his 69 at Foothills G.C.), but one that put in him first for the first time in five tournaments.

White got as far as 4-under with two holes to play before making bogeys on the last two holes to fall into a tie with Arapahoe’s Matthew Wilkinson, who made a string of three straight birdies in his final four holes.

Grandview’s Kenny VanWormer and Cherokee Trail’s Mason Bernard played in White’s group and also had strong rounds, finishing in ties for sixth and ninth, respectively. VanWormer carded a 75 to help Grandview to an Aurora-best fourth place finish as a team, while Bernard checked in with a 76 for fifth-place Cherokee Trail.

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF MEET NO. 5



Sept. 16 at Murphy Creek G.C.

Team scores (par 288): 1. Arapahoe 297; 2. Cherry Creek 304; 3. Mullen 305; 4. GRANDVIEW 320; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 331; 6. EAGLECREST 352; 7. SMOKY HILL 422; OVERLAND no score

Top 10 individuals (par 72): T1. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 71; T1. Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 71; T3. Mario Dino (Mullen) 73; T3. Jack Rottschafer (Arapahoe) 73; 5. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 74; T6. KENNY VANWORMER (GRANDVIEW) 75; T6. Andrew Brady (Mullen) 75; T6. Jonathan Trigg (Cherry Creek) 75; T9. MASON BERNARD (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 76; T9. Sam Schouten (Cherry Creek) 76; T9. Will Kates (Arapahoe) 76