Boys Golf: Eaglecrest’s Andrew White takes Centennial League opener

AURORA | Eaglecrest senior Andrew White opened the Centennial League season in a big way Thursday as the only player to shoot under par at Meadow Hills G.C.

At the end of a round in which he opened with 11 consecutive pars, White — a three-time Class 5A state qualifier — made a birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 18 to come in with a 1-under-par 69. That was good enough for a two-stroke victory over the duo of Cherry Creek’s Charlie Flaxbeard and Arapahoe’s Grant Juergens.

White’s performance helped the Raptors to a fifth-place finish among six scoring teams in a tournament that also had golfers from Overland and Smoky Hill. Noah Bennett shot 84, Jackson Atencio 85 and White’s brother, Gregory, carded an 87.

Cherokee Trail took top honors among Aurora-area teams with a fourth-place result that was led by freshman Dalton Sisneros, who earned his way into the top 10 with a plus-7 77 that put him in a tie for eighth place. The Cougars — who also got a 79 from Christopher O’Donnell and an 80 from Brayden Forte — finished three strokes behind third-place Mullen.

Sixth-place Grandview was led by sophomore Andrew Sinar, who played his way into a share of eighth place with a 77, while senior Jordan Ulitzky added a 79.

Smoky Hill’s lone player was Hudson Roth, who shot 96, while Julian Parker led two Overland players in the field with a 98.

2022 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF MEET NO. 1



Aug. 11 at Meadow Hills G.C.

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 296; 2. Cherry Creek 299; 3. Mullen 315; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 318; 5. EAGLECREST 325; 6. GRANDVIEW 329

Top 10 individuals (par 70): 1. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 69; T2. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 71; T2. Grant Juergens (Arapahoe) 71; T4. Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe) 83; T4. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 73; T6. Ryan Brady (Mullen) 74; T6. Joe Hickey (Arapahoe) 74; T8. DALTON SISNEROS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77; T8. ANDREW SINAR (GRANDVIEW) 77; T8. Dalton Schwartz (Cherry Creek) 77; T8. Jack Newton (Mullen) 77

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (318): Dalton Sisneros 77, Christopher O’Donnell 79, Brayden Forte 80, Jack McLean 82, Hunter Peffer 85; Eaglecrest (325): Andrew White 69, Noah Bennett 84, Jackson Atencio 85, Gregory White 87, Preston Unrein 92; Grandview (329): Andrew Sinar 77, Jordan Ulitzky 79, Nick Scott 86, Michael Rosman 87, Napat Tubtim 99; Smoky Hill (NS): Hudson Roth 96; Overland (NS): Julian Parker 98, Zach Montano 127

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Arapahoe (296): Grand Juergens 71, Max Zadvorny 73, Joe Hickey 74, Mac Buckley 78, Jackson Smith 80; Cherry Creek (299): Charlie Flaxbeard 71, Andre Dumonteil 73, Dalton Schwartz 77, Pratham Parmar 78, Henry Starr 80; Mullen (315): Ryan Brady 74, Jack Newton 77, Ethan Karr 81, Ben Medina 83, John Matthew Sedbrook 99