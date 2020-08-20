Like another precocious young golfer that recently went through Eaglecrest High School, Andrew White has big goals.

White had a strong debut season a year ago — much better than eventual state champion Davis Bryant had in his freshman year in terms of finish at the Class 5A state tournament — and is eager to take another step.

Once the uncertainty of whether or not there would be a season because of the coronavirus pandemic came to an end, White could set goals as he looks to build on a 14th-place finish last season.

“My goal again is to qualify for state and if I do that, shoot for the top five and I definitely want to see if I can go win,” White told the Sentinel.

Should that big leap happen, it would be an even greater jump than the talented Bryant, who capped an outstanding prep career with a 5A state championship in 2017 before moving on to Colorado State.

Bryant — who just played in the prestigious U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon — tied for 30th as a freshman, moved up to 12th as a sophomore and to second as a junior before winning.

In an odd year due to COVID-19, White’s game to be in a very good place after he was able to play in some junior tournaments over the summer.

Eaglecrest coach Stan Adams has noticed White’s growth in physical stature, which has helped him add greater length to his drives and enhance his all-around game.

“My handicap went down from two to scratch, so I definitely got better,” White said. “I definitely got better on putting, I’m good with the wedges and I can hit the ball pretty far, so I’m thinking I’m really close to the point where I can go under par a lot.”

White is likely to play with a lot of players capable of shooting under par this season as part of the talented Centennial League.

Arapahoe’s Will Kates is the defending state champion — after shooting 3-under-par over two rounds last season — and the Warriors were the 5A runner-up to boot. Cherry Creek returns a pair of state qualifiers as well.

“I would love to play well in the league and maybe win it; it’s going to be fun to battle it out,” White said.

White has yet to go under par in the two Centennial League tournaments thus far, but he shot 1-over 73 at South Suburban G.C. to finish in a tie for fifth place along with Grandview’s Alex Chitkoksoong. White, who shot 75 in the opener at Meadow Hills, is currently ranked seventh in the individual league standings.

