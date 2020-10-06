GOLDEN | Whatever edges local golfers might have found during their practice rounds at The Club at Rolling Hills were effectively neutralized Monday during the opening round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament.

Blustery winds, maddeningly fast and tricky greens and varied tee boxes from the previous day greeted the seven qualifiers from Aurora schools — three from Regis Jesuit, two from Grandview and one apiece from Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest — and conspired to keep the entire 82-player field over par on the first day of the two-day tournament.

In his second state tournament, Regis Jesuit senior Ryan Occhionero came through it in the best shape as he shot a 6-over-par 77 to earn his way into a tie for 10th place going into Tuesday’s final round. Occhionero went to plus-6 after just four holes, but played even par over the final 14 holes, which included three birdies.

Eleven players finished their opening rounds with 80s (that tied them for 25th place) and that group included two locals in Eaglecrest sophomore Andrew White and Grandview junior Kenny VanWormer.

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Team scores (through first round, par 213): 1. Arapahoe 227; 2. Valor Christian 228; T3. Cherry Creek 235; T3. Fossil Ridge 235; T3. Rock Canyon 235; 6. Castle View 236; 7. Lakewood 238; 8. Ralston Valley 239; 9. REGIS JESUIT 242; 10. Arvada West 248; 11. Monarch 260; 12. Pine Creek 263; 13. Fort Collins 278; CHEROKEE TRAIL, GRANDVIEW no score

Top 10 individuals (par 71): T1. Graham Dzengelewski (Arapahoe) 73; T1. Wesley Erling (Pine Creek) 73; T3. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 74; T3. Lucas Schulte (Valor Christian) 74; T5. Ty Nelson (Rocky Mountain) 75; T5. Colin Young (Valor Christian) 75; T7. Hayden Woelk (Liberty) 76; T7. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 76; T7. Ryan Liao (Lakewood) 76; T10. RYAN OCCHIONERO (REGIS JESUIT) 77; T10. Owen Cornmesser (Fossil Ridge) 77; T10. Will Kates (Arapahoe) 77; T10. Luke Cushman (Castle View) 77; T10. Grant Juergens (Arapahoe) 77; T10. Nick Fallin (Rock Canyon) 77

Other Aurora individuals: T25. Andrew White (Eaglecrest) 80; T25. Kenny VanWormer (Grandview) 80; T36. Teddy Hummel (Regis Jesuit) 81; T47. Liam Wood (Regis Jesuit) 84; T55. Tyler Cassaday (Cherokee Trail) 86; T73. Josh Stone (Grandview) 92

— Full Class 5A state tournament 1st round results, here

— Full Class 5A state tournament 2nd round tee times, here