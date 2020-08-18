LITTLETON | The results of the second Centennial League boys golf tournament of the season — played Monday at South Suburban G.C. — looked much like those from the first one a few days earlier.

Aurora schools finished in the identical order in the team standings — with Grandview fourth, Cherokee Trail fifth, Eaglecrest sixth and Smoky Hill sixth — while Eaglecrest sophomore Andrew White finished near the top of the individual standings.

White tied for 10th in the opening tournament at Meadow Hills G.C., but jumped into a tie for fifth place individually with a 1-over-par 73 in the second league tournament. He was joined by Grandview junior Alex Chitkoksoong, who match him with a 73 to share top honors among local players.

Chitkoksoong and White finished five strokes behind medalist Matthew Wilkinson of Arapahoe, which also took top team honors with a seven-stroke victory over Mullen. Cherry Creek, winner of the first tournament, finished third.

Grandview junior Kenny VanWormer — who had Aurora’s low round in the opener — shot 80 for the Wolves, who finished 16 strokes clear of Cherokee Trail (paced by senior Mason Bernard’s 79) for fourth place. White led Eaglecrest with his 73, while Smoky Hill’s best score came from Talyn Haskell, who shot 91.

Noah Larchick came in with a 95 for Overland.

The third Centennial League tournament of the season is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Foothills G.C.

Centennial League Meet No. 2 (at South Suburban G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 291; 2. Mullen 298; 3. Cherry Creek 300; 4. GRANDVIEW 316; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 332; 6. EAGLECREST 349; 7. SMOKY HILL 399; OVERLAND NS

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 68; 2. Mario Dino (Mullen) 70; T3. Rhett Johnson (Mullen) 72; T3. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 72; T5. ALEX CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW) 73; T5. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 73; T5. Grant Juergens (Arapahoe) 73; 8. Graham Dzengelewski (Arapahoe) 74; 9. Jonathan Trigg (Cherry Creek) 75; T10. Sam Schouten (Cherry Creek) 76; T10. Jack Rottschafer (Arapahoe) 76

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Grandview (316): Alex Chitkoksoong 73, Charles O’Donnell 79, Kenny VanWormer 80, Josh Stone 84, Titus Miner 84; Cherokee Trail (332): Mason Bernard 79, Gavin Buttshaw 83, Tyler Cassaday 84, Michael Grube 86, Jack McLean WD; Eaglecrest (349): Andrew White 73, Hunter Wallen 88, Preston Unrein 91, Noah Vieyra 97, Landyn Garcia WD; Smoky Hill (399): Talyn Haskell 91, Samuel Fruitman 98, Ryan Keohane 100, Dallas Vieaux 110, Adam Payne 115; Overland (NS): Noah Larchick 95, Dominic Gonzales 102

Other team-by-team capsules (in order of finish)

Arapahoe (291): Matthew Wilkinson 68, Grant Juergens 73, Graham Dzengelewki 74, Jack Rottschafer 76, Max Zadvorny 80; Mullen (298): Mario Dino 70, Rhett Johnson 72, Ryan Brady 77, Thomas O’Sullivan 79, Andrew Brady 80; Cherry Creek (300): Charlie Flaxbeard 72, Jonathan Trigg 75, Sam Schouten 76, Logan Bigerstaff 77, Thomas Hicks 78