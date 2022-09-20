BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday.

Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.

Freshman Brayden Forte and sophomore Christopher O’Donnell grabbed two of the 13 individuals slots available (excluding players from team qualifiers Pine Creek and Boulder) with rounds of 2-over-par 72 and plus-4 74, respectively, for the Cougars.

O’Donnell earned a chance to play at the state tournament for the second consecutive season, as he will head to the 5A state tournament Oct. 3-4 at Denver’s City Park G.C. looking to better his 52nd-place finish from a year ago. Forte — who two birdies in his first nine holes — will appear at state for the first time in his first varsity season.

Cherokee Trail’s other freshman standout, Dalton Sisneros, encountered a difficult stretch of four holes after he made the turn and he kept it together enough to shoot a 77, which left him in 25th place overall. Senior Jack McLean carded an 84 to tie for 31st for the Cougars.

Overland freshman Julian Parker shot 97 to tie for 37th and Zach Montano’s 114 put him in a tie for 43rd place.

Cherokee Trail’s duo joins Eaglecrest’s Andrew and Gregory White, Noah Bennett and Preseton Unrein (who qualified as a team, story) in Aurora’s 5A state contingent thus far.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A NORTHERN REGIONAL BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Pine Creek 209; 2. Boulder 217; 3. Mountain Vista 219; 4. Fairview 220; T5. Legend 221; T5. Arvada West 221; 7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 223; 8. Prairie View 234; 9. Northglenn 272; 10. Fountain-Fort Carson 291; 11. Westminster 303; OVERLAND NS

Top 15 individual finishers (par 70): T1. Bentley Barnett (Pine Creek) 69; T1. Luke Landskov (Arvada West) 69; T1. Wesley Erling (Pine Creek) 69; T1. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 69; T5. Miles Kuhl (Fairview) 71; T5. Rylen Caldwell (Pine Creek) 71; T5. Luke Blankinship (Boulder) 71; T8. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 72; T8. Luke Duffy (Mountain Vista) 72; T10. Eamon Sweeney (Boulder) 73; T10. Luke Wright (Pine Creek) 73; T10. Sawyer Sales (Fairview) 73; T10. Conner Scheich (Mountain Vista) 73; T10. Siadhal Sweeney (Boulder) 73; T15. CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 74; T15. Trevor Seeley (Legend) 74; T15. Payton Crawford (Prairie View) 74; T15. Yusuke Ogi (Arvada West) 74; T15. Doug Holleman (Boulder) 74; T15. Brayden Scheich (Mountain Vista) 74

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (223): T8. Brayden Forte 72; T15. Christopher O’Donnell 74; 25. Dalton Sisneros 77; T31. Jack McLean 84

Overland (NS): T37. Julian Parker 97; T43. Zach Montano 114