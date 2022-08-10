AURORA | Young players in local programs made impressive season debuts Tuesday at the Cherry Creek Invitational at Murphy Creek Golf Course.

Seven players shot under par in the tournament and one of those players was Cherokee Trail freshman Brayden Forte, whose first varsity round ended with a score of 1-under 70 that put him fourth in the individual standings among 119 players.

Forte’s sophomore teammate Christopher O’Donnell — a Class 5A state qualifier last season — was just a stroke behind with an even-par 72, which put coach Jason LeClaire’s Cougars near the top of the final standings. Cherokee Trail finished just four strokes behind winner Mullen, two behind runner-up Fairview and one behind Monarch.

Five strokes behind the Cougars came coach Stan Adams’ Eaglecrest team, which also was led by a freshman in Gregory White, who finished the day with a 1-over 73 to finish in a three-way tie for ninth place. White is the brother of the Raptors’ three-time state qualifier, senior Andrew White, who shot 76 and senior Preston Unrein added a 77.

Grandview edged Regis Jesuit — already playing its third tournament of the young season — by a stroke for 10th place with junior Michael Rosman and senior Jordan Ulitzky shooting 76 and 77, respectively. Sophomore Roland Thornton, a returning 5A state qualifier, paced the Raiders with a 76.

Junior Gavin Cossey shot 97 to pace Smoky Hill, which finished 21st.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill will be in action again Thursday in the Centennial League opening at Meadow Hills G.C.

Cherry Creek Invitational (at Murphy Creek G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Mullen 217; 2. Fairview 219; 3. Monarch 220; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 221; 5. Arapahoe 223; 6. EAGLECREST 226; 7. Cherry Creek 230; 8. Kent Denver 231; 9. Rock Canyon 232; 10. GRANDVIEW 235; 11. REGIS JESUIT 236; 12. Denver East 239; 13. Littleton 242; 14. Summit 243; 15. Poudre 244; 16. Aspen 248; 17. Boulder 256; 18. Valor Christian 260; 19. Cheyenne Mountain 262; 20. Lakewood 286; 21. SMOKY HILL 329

Top 10 individuals (par 72): T1. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 69; T1. Talan Glover (Monarch) 69; 3. Jack Newton (Mullen) 70; T4. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 71; T4. Mathieu Zerwin (Fairview) 71; T4. Max shZadvorny (Arapahoe) 71; T4. Ryan Brady (Mullen) 71; 8. CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 72; T9. GREGORY WHITE (EAGLECREST) 73; T9. Kyle Shaw (Denver East) 73; T9. Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek) 73

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (221): Brayden Forte 71, Christopher O’Donnell 72, Dalton Sisneros 78, Hunter Peffer 78, Brody Ceyrolles 81, Jack McLean 82, Mason Grube 83, Mario Liles 92; Eaglecrest (226): Greg White 73, Andrew White 76, Preston Unrein 77, Noah Bennett 84; Grandview (235): Michael Rosman 76, Jordan Ulitzky 77, Andrew Sinar 82, Nick Scott 84; Regis Jesuit (236): Roland Thornton 76, Ryland Doolittle 80, Seamus MacPhee 80, Anthony Lore 81; Smoky Hill (329): Gavin Cossey 97, Dylan Henning 116, Kale Sedillo 116

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Mullen (217): Jack Newton 70, Ryan Brady 71, Ethan Karr 76, John Matthew Sedbrook 82, Cooper Oatman 85, Ben Medina 87, Connor Quinn 94, Louie Roth 97; Fairview (219): Mathieu Zerwin (Fairview) 71, Nathan Sager 74, Sawyer Sales 74, Noah Sherry 76, Miles Kuhl 80, Ethan Ostenfeld 86, Joe Matthews 88, Taro Ishihara 89; Monarch (220): Talan Glover 66, Caleb Michaels 77, Ryan Beals 77, Aidan Kennedy 78, Cameron Nicholson 79, Jack Killian 80, Jackson Harberts 85, Hudson Willbanks 88; Arapahoe (223): Max Zadvorny 71, Grant Juergens 74, Mac Buckley 78, Joe Hickey 79, Jackson Smith 81, Brock Moody 82, Hogan David 85, Caden Kalkofen 86; Cherry Creek (230): Pratham Parmar 73, Charlie Flaxbeard 74, Henry Starr 74, Dylan McDonald 78, Dalton Schwartz 80, Ben Chin 82, Andre Dumonteil 83, Sam Grossman 83; Kent Denver (231): Carter Rapp 74, Ben Ramsden-Wood 75, Jackson Martorello 82, Joe Covell 83, Johnny Eisinger 83, Lev Abramson 83, Ryan McMullan 83, Simon Cho 87; Rock Canyon (232): Charlie Tucker 66, Noah Croswhite 81, Nathan Salvatore 85, Jackson Buchalski 93; Denver East (239): Kyle Shaw 73, Elijah Johnson 83, Oliver Gottesfeld 83, Scott Bovard 83, Noah Boyd 84, Rayden Hatanaka 86, Hannan Reed 87, Alexander Kukreja 88; Littleton (242): Noah Abramson 76, Dane Price 82, Jack Finch 84, Kaden Pullar 99; Summit (243): Tyler Short 76, Rece Greff 81, Maximillian Kunzek 84, Jace Melby 86, Evan Wischmeyer 94, Wyatt Willis 95, Brody Pohlman 98, Zander Reid 106; Poudre (244): Max Meland 79, Dylan Smith 80, Max Riley 85, Ryder Clarkson 90; Aspen (248): Miles Butera 81, Sasha Forman 82, Carson Miller 85, Jack Carolan 88; Boulder (256): Luke Blankinship 75, Doug Holleman 83, Eamon Sweeney 98; Valor Christian (260): Ryan Bennett 83, Connor VanEmst 88, Steven Lukasiewicz 89, Carson VanEmst 93; Cheyenne Mountain (262): Charlie Scofield 86, Rylan Schulz 86, Tye Bogren 90, Ethan Ivany 97; Lakewood (286): Jamison Wettergren 91, Andrew Mudd 93, Alexander DeClanne 102, Nicholas Fry 103