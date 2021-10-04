The first state championship among fall sports is decided Oct. 4-5 with boys state golf tournaments that include a great deal of Aurora representation.

The Class 5A state tournament will be played at Colorado Springs Country Club with a field that includes 11 players from Aurora programs, including four-man teams from Grandview and Regis Jesuit.

Both the Wolves and Raiders earned regional championships to earn automatic state team spots — Grandview with a one-stroke win and Regis Jesuit with a win in a playoff over Cherry Creek — and will play together in the opening round Oct. 4.

The 10:21 a.m. pairing on Tee No. 1 includes Grandview’s Kenny VanWormer and Regis Jesuit’s Cole Dewey, while the 10:30 a.m. group includes Grandview’s Lukas Beisner and Regis Jesuit’s Jake Irvine, the 10:39 a.m. group features Grandview’s Alex Chitkoksoong and Regis Jesuit’s Will Bikulcius and the 10:48 a.m. group includes Grandview’s Charles O’Donnell and Regis Jesuit’s Roland Thornton.

Right behind those groups comes Eaglecrest’s Andrew White at 10:57 a.m. on Tee No. 1, while Cherokee Trail’s two qualifiers — Andrew Jang and Christopher O’Donnell — begin on Hole No. 10.

Of the Aurora group, VanWormer has the most state experience as he will be there for a fourth time, while his only teammate who has been to state before is Chitkoksoong.

White has qualified for the state tournament for a third straight season, while Jang is back as a senior after making it as a freshman.

The remainder of Aurora’s 5A state qualifiers — including all four Regis Jesuit players with only one senior in Bikulcius — make their debuts.

The lone Aurora golfer in the 4A state tournament at City Park G.C. is Vista PEAK’s Dawson Thulin, who is scheduled to tee off on Hole No. 1 at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 4.

Thulin makes his third state appearance with his top result in the previous two coming in 2019 when he tied for 21st, while he tied for 51st last season.

