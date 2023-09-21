AURORA | Team scores, top 15 individuals and Aurora team results for the Class 5A and 4A boys golf regionals involving Aurora teams that run Sept. 20-21, 2023. The top two teams and 13 individuals not on one of those teams advance to the state tournament. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A/4A BOYS GOLF REGIONAL RESULTS

Class 5A Central Region (Sept. 20 at University of Denver Golf Club)

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 211; 2. Rock Canyon 214; 3. Castle View 231; T4. Columbine 237; T4. Legacy 237; 6. Poudre 250; 7. Mountain Range 253; 8. SMOKY HILL 254; 9. Chaparral 259; 10. Doherty 267; 11. RANGEVIEW 353

Top 15 individuals (par 72): 1. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 69; T2. Gavin Amella (Castle View) 70; T2. Nathan Kim (Rock Canyon) 70; T4. CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 71; T4. DALTON SISNEROS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 71; T4. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 71; 7. Trey Kahrhoff (Rock Canyon) 73; 8. Mason Conrad (Rock Canyon) 74; T9. Drew Dawson (Columbine) 76; T9. Max Riley (Poudre) 76; T9. Luke Tourault (Legacy) 76; 12. ANTHONY CHEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77; 13. Alex Lest (Columbine) 78; 14. Jacob Handt (Mountain Range) 79; T15. Jensen Riederer (Legacy) 80; T15. Logan Christensen (Castle View) 80

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (211): 1. Brayden Forte 69; T4. Christopher O’Donnell 71; T4. Dalton Sisneros 71; 12. Anthony Chen 77; Smoky Hill (254): T19. Hudson Roth 82; T23. Reece Nuwash 84; T30. Connor Daniel 88; 37. Charles Newton 93; Rangeview (353): 41. Gabriel Naranjo 113; T42. Wyatt Sandness 120; T42. Yosiyah Marcanno 120; 44. Aidan Johnson 124

Class 4A Region 2 (at Bookcliff C.C.)

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Grand Junction 232; T2. Denver South 238; T2. Mullen 238; 4. Durango 239; T5. Montrose 240; T5. Steamboat Springs 240; 7. Rifle 247; 8. Central Grand Junction 249; 9. Battle Mountain 255; 10. Eagle Valley 258; 11. Summit 259; 12. Palisade 268; 13. Northfield 274; 14. George Washington 279; 15. Denver North 280; 16. VISTA PEAK PREP 285; 17. Thomas Jefferson 310; 18. Denver West 379

Top 15 individuals (par 71): 1. Michael Dinapoli (Steamboat Springs) 73; 2. Zachary Griswold (Durango) 74; T3. Ian Allen (Palisade) 75; T3. Ryan Brady (Mullen) 75; 5. Cole Kratz (Denver South) 76; T6. Ky Korte (Grand Junction) 77; T6. Maddox Lovato (Grand Junction) 77; T6. Noah Richmond (Montrose) 77; T9. Jack Kaul (Grand Junction) 78; T9. Jack Newton (Mullen) 78; T9. Owen Jackson (Battle Mountain) 78; 12. Michael Slappey (Rifle) 79; T13. Jace Melby (Summit) 80; T13. Zach Cunningham (Denver South) 80; T15. Dillon Crabtree (Central G.J.) 81; T15. Kyden Adams (Montrose) 81

Aurora team results

Vista PEAK Prep (285): 42. Casey Nesbitt 91; T46. Connor Angelini 93; 60. Ezekial MacLeay 101; T64. Zachary Woodbury 105