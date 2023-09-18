AURORA | Tournament fields and schedules for the 2023 Class 5A and 4A boys golf tournaments involving Aurora teams, which begin on Sept. 20, 2023:

2023 CLASS 5A/4A BOYS GOLF REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Class 4A Region 2

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Country Club of Colorado (Colorado Springs)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central and Gateway. Other teams: Adams City, Air Academy, Bear Creek, Cheyenne Mountain, Dakota Ridge, Discovery Canyon, Evergreen, Golden, Green Mountain, Lewis-Palmer, Littleton, Lutheran, Palmer Ridge, Pomona, Standley Lake, Thornton, Vista Ridge and Wheat Ridge

Class 5A Central Region

Start time: 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start)

Location: University of Denver Golf Club (Highlands Ranch)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Rangeview and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Castle View, Chaparral, Columbine, Doherty, Legacy, Mountain Range, Poudre and Rock Canyon

Class 4A Region 4

Start time: 9 a.m.

Location: Bookcliff Country Club (Grand Junction)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK Prep. Other teams: Battle Mountain, Central (Grand Junction), Denver North, Denver South, Denver West, Durango, Eagle Valley, George Washington, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Montrose, Mullen, Northfield, Palisade, Rifle, Steamboat, Summit and Thomas Jefferson

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Class 5A Western Region

Start time: 8 a.m.

Location: Flatirons Golf Course (Boulder)

Aurora teams: Grandview and Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Arvada West, Boulder, Douglas County, Fairview, Fruita, Liberty, Mountain Vista, Rocky Mountain and Valor Christian

Class 5A Southern Region

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Indian Tree Golf Club (Arvada)

Aurora team: Eaglecrest. Other teams: Cherry Creek, Denver East, Fort Collins, Fountain-Ft. Carson, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Monarch, Prairie View, Ralston Valley and ThunderRidge

Class 5A Northern Region

Start time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Todd Creek Golf Club (Thornton)

Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Arapahoe, Brighton, Chatfield, Fossil Ridge, Heritage, Horizon, Legend, Northglenn, Pine Creek, Rampart and Westminster