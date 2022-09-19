AURORA | Tournament fields and schedules for the 2022 Class 5A, 4A and 3A boys golf tournaments involving Aurora teams, which begin on Sept. 19, 2022:

2022 AURORA BOYS GOLF REGIONAL SCHEDULE



Sept. 19

Class 5A Western Regional

Location: Adobe National Golf Course (Mesa-Desert Course), Fruita. Schedule: Tee times beginning at 8:02 a.m. Aurora team: Eaglecrest. Other teams: Highlands Ranch, Ralston Valley, Liberty, ThunderRidge, Douglas County, Legacy, Chatfield, Horizon, Fruita

Class 5A Northern Regional

Location: Flatirons Golf Course, Boulder. Schedule: Tee times beginning at 9 a.m. Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail and Overland. Other teams: Pine Creek, Fairview, Legend, Fountain-Fort Carson, Mountain Vista, Boulder, Prairie View, Arvada West, Northglenn, Westminster

Class 4A Region 2

Location: Country Club of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Schedule: Tee times beginning at 9 a.m. Aurora team: Aurora Central. Other teams: Bear Creek, Conifer, Dakota Ridge, Evergreen, Golden, Green Mountain, Littleton, Pomona, Standley Lake, Wheat Ridge, Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer, Lutheran, Palmer Ridge, Vista Ridge, Thornton, Adams City

Sept. 20

Class 5A Central Region

Location: Overland Park G.C., Denver. Schedule: Shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aurora teams: Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Denver East, Cherry Creek, Rampart, Castle View, Fort Collins, Brighton, Mountain Range, Columbine, Chaparral, Monarch

Class 4A Region 4

Location: Eagle Ranch Golf Course, Gypsum. Schedule: Shotgun start beginning at 10:30 a.m. Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Central G.J., Grand Junction, Montrose, Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, Glenwood Springs, Palisade, Rifle, Steamboat Springs, Summit, Denver South, George Washington, Northfield, Thomas Jefferson, Mullen, Durango, Broomfield, Erie, Loveland

Sept. 21

Class 4A Region 2

Location: CommonGround G.C., Denver/Aurora. Schedule: Tee times beginning at 9:10 a.m. Aurora team: Gateway. Other teams: Kent Denver, Machebeuf, Peak to Peak, Prospect Ridge, Addenbrooke, Dawson, Denver Academy, Denver Christian, Front Range Christian, Golden View Classical, Skyview Academy, Colorado Springs Christian, St. Mary’s, Vanguard, Elizabeth, Englewood, Arvada, D’Evelyn, Denver West, Manitou Springs, STEM-Highlands Ranch

Sept. 22

Class 5A Southern Region

Location: South Suburban G.C., Centennial. Schedule: Tee times beginning at 10:10 a.m. Aurora teams: Grandview and Rangeview. Other teams: Arapahoe, Rock Canyon, Doherty, Heritage, Fossil Ridge, Poudre, Valor Christian, Lakewood, Rocky Mountain