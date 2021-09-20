AURORA | Schedule and fields for the Class 5A and 4A boys golf regionals involving Aurora teams, which will attempt to qualify for Oct. 4-5 state tournaments (5A — Colorado Springs Country Club, 4A — City Park G.C.):

2021 CLASS 5A/4A BOYS GOLF REGIONALS

Class 5A Southern Region (9 a.m., Sept. 20 at Spring Valley G.C.)

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest and Rangeview. Other teams: Arapahoe, Fruita Monument, Rock Canyon, Doherty, ThunderRidge, Fairview, Palmer, Fort Collins, Adams City, Ralston Valley, Dakota Ridge, Chaparral

Class 5A Northern Region (9 a.m., Sept. 20 at Coal Creek G.C.)

Aurora teams: Grandview. Other teams: Liberty, Fossil Ridge, Legend, Rampart, Mountain Vista, Monarch, Boulder, Brighton, Westminster, Grand Junction, Arvada West, Bear Creek

Class 4A Region 2 (9 a.m., Sept. 20 Country Club of Colorado)

Aurora team: Aurora Central. Other teams: Arvada, Conifer, D’Evelyn, Evergreen, Golden, Green Mountain, Littleton, Standley Lake, Wheat Ridge, Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Sand Creek, Sierra, Thornton, Erie

Class 5A Central Region (8 a.m., Sept. 21 at Overland Park G.C.)

Aurora teams: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Denver East, Greeley West, Cherry Creek, Vista Ridge, Castle View, Legacy, Rocky Mountain, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Valor Christian, Chatfield, Loveland

Class 4A Region 3 (8:30 a.m., Sept. 21 at Highland Hills G.C.)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Centaurus, Greeley Central, Longmont, Mead, Skyline, Windsor, Frederick, Fort Morgan, Mountain View, Niwot, Northridge, Riverdale Ridge, Roosevelt, Thompson Valley, Eagle Valley

Class 5A Western Region (9:30 a.m., Sept. 23 at Thorncreek G.C.)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail and Gateway. Other teams: Highlands Ranch, Columbine, Pine Creek, Heritage, Fountain-Fort Carson, Douglas County, Poudre, Broomfield, Prairie View, Lakewood, Horizon, Pomona