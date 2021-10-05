AURORA | Pairings and tee times for the final round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Oct. 5, 2021, at the Colorado Springs Country Club. Aurora individuals bold and uppercased. Tournament concludes on Oct. 5:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES

Final round, Oct. 5, at Colorado Springs Country Club

TEE NO. 1

9 a.m.: Luke Landskov (Arvada West), Ryan Oro (ThunderRidge), Nas Kim (Highlands Ranch)

9:09 a.m.: KENNY VANWORMER (GRANDVIEW), Dylan Everett (ThunderRidge), Yusuke Ogi (Arvada West)

9:18 a.m.: Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch), Alex Rogers (Fossil Ridge), ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST)

9:27 a.m.: Jack Armstrong (Valor Christian), Keaton Koch (Loveland), Sawyer Hyten (Broomfield)

9:36 a.m.: Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek), Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge), Logan Vandermerwe-Smith (Rocky Mountain)

9:45 a.m.: Alex Lund (Liberty), Caleb Michaels (Monach), Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe)

9:54 a.m.: Kyle Leydon (Brighton), Matt Cicero (Columbine), Sawyer Sales (Fairview)

10:03 a.m.: LUKAS BEISNER (GRANDVIEW), Grant Juergens (Arapahoe), Qwenton Caldwell (Columbine)

10:12 a.m.: Austin Barry (Fossil Ridge), Ryan Woodley (Poudre), Talen Turnbaugh (Douglas County)

10:21 a.m.: Gage Messingham (Ralston Valley), Luke Cushman (Castle View), Zach Lipfield (Rock Canyon)

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Woelk (Liberty), Jace Wright (Lakewood), Rylen Caldwell (Pine Creek)

10:39 a.m.: Matai Naquica (Columbine), Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe), Ryan Peragallo (Highlands Ranch)

10:48 a.m.: Mason Hill (Broomfield), Will Kates (Arapahoe), Jesse Hand (Chatfield)

10:57 a.m.: Wesley Erling (Pine Creek), Miles Atkinson (Fossil Ridge), Jonathan Trigg (Cherry Creek)

TEE NO. 10

9 a.m.: Ben Cerretani (Legacy), Talan Gover (Monarch), Ethan Leach (Highlands Ranch)

9:09 a.m.: Brad Fortino (Denver East), JAKE IRVINE (REGIS JESUIT), Jordan McCaslin (Ralston Valley)

9:18 a.m.: Brayden Scheich (Mountain Vista), Makian Maydew (Ralston Valley), Robby Capritta (Arvada West)

9:27 a.m.: Alex Burns (Fort Collins), Luke Kusseros (Mountain Vista), Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek)

9:36 a.m.: Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek), Spencer Schlagel (Legend), WILL BIKULCIUS (REGIS JESUIT)

9:45 a.m.: CHARLES O’DONNELL (GRANDVIEW), Kade Hayward (Fruita Monument), Tommy Hammond (Legacy)

9:54 a.m.: Jack Kaul (Grand Junction), Tanner Stewart (Fort Collins), Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon)

10:03 a.m.: COLE DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT), Hunter Glasser (Douglas County), Mathieu Zerwin (Fairview)

10:12 a.m.: ANDREW JANG (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Nathan Sager (Fairview), ALEX CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW)

10:21 a.m.: CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Jack Barton (ThunderRidge), ROLAND THORNTON (REGIS JESUIT)

10:30 a.m.: Chandler Levy (Fairview), Preston Ahner (Pine Creek), Kyle Shaw (Denver East)

10:39 a.m.: Oliver Gottesfeld (Denver East), Keagan Bond (Prairie View), Ryan Parker (Legend)

10:48 a.m.: Payton Crawford (Prairie View), Thomas Kline (Rocky Mountain), Luke Wright (Pine Creek)

10:57 a.m.: Ian Hunn (Fort Collins), Bryce Raduziner (Vista Ridge), John McNabb (Legacy)