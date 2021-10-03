AURORA | Pairings and tee times for the first round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Oct. 4, 2021, at the Colorado Springs Country Club. Aurora individuals bold and uppercased. Tournament concludes on Oct. 5:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES

First round, Oct. 4, at Colorado Springs Country Club



TEE NO. 1

9 a.m.: Jack Armstrong (Valor Christian), Kyle Leydon (Brighton), Luke Cushman (Castle View)

9:09 a.m.: Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon), Sawyer Sales (Fairview), Wesley Erling (Pine Creek)

9:18 a.m.: Mathieu Zerwin (Fairview), Rylen Caldwell (Pine Creek), Zach Lipfield (Rock Canyon)

9:27 a.m.: Caleb Michaels (Monarch), Nathan Sager (Fairview), Preston Ahner (Pine Creek)

9:36 a.m.: Chandler Levy (Fairview), Luke Wright (Pine Creek), Talan Gover (Monarch)

9:45 a.m.: Jonathan Trigg (Cherry Creek), Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe), Nas Kim (Highlands Ranch)

9:54 a.m.: Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch), Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek), Will Kates (Arapahoe)

10:03 a.m.: Grant Juergens (Cherry Creek), Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek), Ryan Peragallo (Highlands Ranch)

10:12 a.m.: Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek), Ethan Leach (Highlands Ranch), Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe)

10:21 a.m.: Alex Rogers (Fossil Ridge), COLE DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT), KENNY VANWORMER (GRANDVIEW)

10:30 a.m.: Austin Barry (Fossil Ridge), JAKE IRVINE (REGIS JESUIT), LUKAS BEISNER (GRANDVIEW)

10:39 a.m.: ALEX CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW), Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge), WILL BIKULCIUS (REGIS JESUIT)

10:48 a.m.: CHARLES O’DONNELL (GRANDVIEW), Miles Atkinson (Fossil Ridge), ROLAND THORNTON (REGIS JESUIT)

10:57 a.m.: ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST), Jace Wright (Lakewood), Ryan Woodley (Poudre)

TEE NO. 10

9 a.m.: Hunter Glasser (Douglas County), Jesse Hand (Chatfield), Kade Hayward (Fruita Monument)

9:09 a.m.: Ian Hunn (Fort Collins), John McNabb (Legacy), Talen Turnbaugh (Douglas County)

9:18 a.m.: Alex Burns (Fort Collins), Keagan Bond (Prairie View), Tommy Hammond (Legacy)

9:27 a.m.: Ben Cerretani (Legacy), Payton Crawford (Prairie View), Tanner Stewart (Fort Collins)

9:36 a.m.: Kyle Shaw (Denver East), Luke Landskov (Arvada West), Matai Naqica (Columbine)

9:45 a.m.: Brad Fortino (Denver East), Qwenton Caldwell (Columbine), Yusuke Ogi (Arvada West)

9:54 a.m.: Matt Cicero (Columbine), Oliver Gottesfeld (Denver East), Robby Capritta (Arvada West)

10:03 a.m.: Dylan Everett (ThunderRidge), Gage Messingham (Ralston Valley), Keaton Koch (Loveland)

10:12 a.m.: Jack Kaul (Grand Junction), Jordan McCaslin (Ralston Valley), Ryan Oro (ThunderRidge)

10:21 a.m.: Bryce Raduziner (Vista Ridge), Jack Barton (ThunderRidge), Makian Maydew (Ralston Valley)

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Woelk (Liberty), Mason Hill (Broomfield), Ryan Parker (Legend)

10:39 a.m.: Alex Lund (Liberty), Sawyer Hyten (Broomfield), Spencer Schlagel (Legend)

10:48 a.m.: ANDREW JANG (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Brayden Scheich (Mountain Vista), Logan Vandermerwe-Smith (Rocky Mountain)

10:57 a.m.: CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Luke Kusserow (Mountain Vista), Thomas Kline (Rocky Mountain)