Boys Golf: Vista PEAK’s Thulin punches ticket to 4A state tourney

COLORADO SPRINGS | Vista PEAK will once again be represented at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament, as Dawson Thulin earned his way through Monday’s regional qualifying at the Country Club of Colorado.

The Bison have been absent from the 4A state tournament since Sha Jefferson appeared in 2017, but Thulin will be present for this season’s tournament Oct. 7-8 at Bridges Golf & Country Club in Montrose after his seventh-place regional finish.

Thulin — who finished third in the EMAC individual standings — birdied his opening hole and was off an running on his way to a plus-13 84 that put him in a tie for 13th overall in the individual standings. He might have finished in the top 10 if not for double bogeys on two of his last three holes.

The top two teams (Cheyenne Mountain and Ponderosa) and 13 individuals not on one of those two teams earned their way into the 4A state tournament.

Now, Thulin can take aim at the highest state placement in school history, currently Jefferson’s 83rd (among 84 qualifiers) in 2017.

Coach Michael Martikonis’ Bison finished in a tie with Littleton for ninth as a team in the regional standings on a challenging course in which not a single play shot under par, though individual medalist Chankrit Sundurapura of Golden was just a stroke away.

Sophomore Brody Severin had Vista PEAK’s next-best score with a 104, while seniors Austin Murphy and Bruce Cooper shot 109 and 111, respectively.

2019 CLASS 4A REGION 2 BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Sept. 23 at Country Club of Colorado

Team scores (par 213): 1. Cheyenne Mountain 234; 2. Ponderosa 241; 3. Golden 247; 4. Evergreen 250; 5. Palmer Ridge 254; 6. Woodland Park 261; 7. Green Mountain 267; 8. Air Academy 289; T9. VISTA PEAK 297; T9. Littleton 297; 11. D’Evelyn 310; 12. Wheat Ridge 333; 13. Standley Lake 351; Mesa Ridge and Arvada NS

State qualifiers (par 71): 1. Chankrit Sundurapura (Golden) 72; 2. Campbell Grage (Cheyenne Mountain) 74; 3. Garrett Zinn (Ponderosa) 78; T4. Johnny Williams (Ponderosa) 79; T4. Gabe Marmon (Cheyenne Mountain) 79; 6. Lance Phillips (Palmer Ridge) 80; 7. Carter Surofchek (Cheyenne Mountain) 81; 8. Jake Dekoker (Evergreen) 82; T9. Medhaj Shrestha (D’Evelyn) 83; T9. Oliver Gibbons (Green Mountain) 83; T9. Jack Mitchell (Evergreen) 83; T9. Jack Policaro (Green Mountain) 83; T13. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 84; T13. Chase Luoma (Ponderosa) 84; T15. David Koury (Golden) 85; T15. Evan Cisneros (Woodland Park) 85; T15. Zak Ludwick (Woodland Park) 85; T15. Clay Whitton (Evergreen) 85; (playoff required) T19. Shane Murray (Palmer Ridge) 87; T19. Trey Jones (Palmer Ridge) 87

Aurora results

Vista PEAK (297): T13. Dawson Thulin 84, T37. Brody Severin 104, T41. Austin Murphy 109, 44. Bruce Cooper 111