Boys Golf: Vista PEAK’s Dawson Thulin tied for 10th after 4A 1st round

MONTROSE | Vista PEAK’s Dawson Thulin handled his first career round at the Class 4A boys state tournament well from the very first hole Monday.

The sophomore standout made a birdie on the par-5 Hole No. 10 at The Bridges Golf and Country Club to open his day, collected three other birdies and played steadily for the rest of the day on his way to a 5-over-par 76.

Thulin — who also birdied his last hole, another par-5 — sits in a massive nine-way tie for 10th place and is nine strokes off the pace set by runaway leader Micah Stangebye, the defending 4A state champion who shot 4-under par on his home course to lead the way.

Three players in all shot under par in the opening round, as Stangebye is joined by Northfield’s Hunter Swanson and Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford, who each finished the opening round at 1-under.

Thulin — who is well on his way to the best finish in Vista PEAK program history (previously an 83rd place by graduate Sha Jefferson) — has a 10:12 a.m. tee time Tuesday on Hole No. 1 with playing partners Ethan Aubert of Palisade and Ponderosa’s James Beckett.

2019 CLASS 4A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

First round results (Oct. 7 at The Bridges G&CC)

Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Micah Stangbye (Montrose) 67; T2. Hunter Swanson (Northfield) 70; T2. Kaden Ford (Discovery Canyon) 70; 4. Gregory Lewis (Lewis-Palmer) 72; T5. Alex Tanner (Windsor) 73; T5. Gabe Marmon (Cheyenne Mountain) 73; T5. Ryan Lords (Montrose) 73; T8. Jack Mitchell (Evergreen) 74; T8. Levi Tichi (Durango) 74; T10. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 76; T10. Ethan Aubert (Palisade), Ethan Whidden (Durango), Jake Chesler (Frederick), James Beckett (Ponderosa), Lance Phillips (Palmer Ridge), Noah Wagner (Pueblo West) and Toby Salinas (Pueblo West) all 76