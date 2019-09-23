AURORA | The fast-moving boys golf season has already reached its most crucial round of the season, the one that determines how the season will end.

Aurora golfers disperse to four Class 5A regionals — determined by league standings finalized last week — and one 4A tournament (Vista PEAK) for the chance to extend their seasons to state tournaments as a team or individually.

Four of the five regionals involving Aurora teams take place Monday, with the 5A Western Regional waiting until Wednesday.

The city’s largest concentration of teams head to the 5A Southern Regional Monday, as Aurora Central, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill head to the Colorado Springs Country Club for a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Of the golfers entered for those four teams, only Regis Jesuit senior Bo Wardynski has previous state tournament experience, as he tied for seventh at last season’s 5A state meet, which was coincidentally held on the same course.

Coach Craig Rogers’ Raiders come in as the Continental League champions, while Smoky Hill is the fifth seed from the Centennial League and Aurora Central and Hinkley finished seventh and 10th, respectively, in the 5A EMAC standings.

All eight golfers set to compete for Eaglecrest and Rangeview at Monday’s Central Regional at South Suburban G.C. — set for an 8 a.m. reverse shotgun start — will be seeking their first trips to a state tournament.

The Raiders were the fourth 5A seed from the EMAC, while the Raptors were the No. 6 5A team out of the Centennial League.

The Cherokee Trail trio of junior Mason Bernard, senior Beam Boonta and sophomore Andrew Jang all qualified for last season’s 5A state tournament and begin their quest for a return at the Northern Regional, which begins with an 8 a.m. Monday shotgun start at The Broadlands in Broomfield.

The Cougars are joined by Overland as the No. 3 and No. 7 5A seeds, respectively, out of the Centennial League.

Vista PEAK’s regional destination was determined prior to the season, not on league standings (though it was third in the final EMAC results), as the Bison were bound for the Region 2 tournament set for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Colorado.

Nobody on the course for Vista PEAK has state experience.

Wednesday’s Western Regional (8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Hyland Hills G.C.) includes Grandview and Gateway, which finished fourth from the Centennial League and sixth from the EMAC, respectively.

Lineups for both teams haven’t been submitted, but the Wolves had a pair of 2018 state qualifiers on the roster in sophomores Alex Chitkoksoong and Kenny VanWormer.

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS GOLF REGIONALS

CLASS 5A SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Sept. 23, 9 a.m. (shotgun), Colorado Springs Country Club

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Westminster, Ralston Valley, Pine Creek (host), Dakota Ridge, Fountain-Fort Carson, Boulder, Rocky Mountain, Loveland, Heritage, ThunderRidge

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Aurora Central — Rofiul Mohamed Nasir, Andy Oteng and Ajani Toure; Hinkley — Mikale Hayes, Clarence Shook and Jermaine Williams; Regis Jesuit — John Fredericks, Teddy Hummel, Ryan Occhionero and Bo Wardynski; Smoky Hill — Jose Blea, Talyn Haskell, Ryan Keohane and Dallas Vieux

CLASS 5A CENTRAL REGIONAL

Sept. 23, 8 a.m. (reverse shotgun), South Suburban G.C.

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest and Rangeview. Other teams: Denver East, Cherry Creek, Lakewood, Liberty, Adams City, Palmer, Fruita Monument, Monarch, Poudre, Mountain Range, Chatfield, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Eaglecrest — Carsen Conklin, Landyn Garcia, Logan Lonergan and Andrew White; Rangeview — Dallon DeLoach, Trevor Sexton, Ellington Smith and DeAngelo Williams

CLASS 5A NORTHERN REGIONAL

Sept. 23, 8 a.m. (shotgun), The Broadlands

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail and Overland. Other teams: Brighton, Denver South, Northglenn, Arvada West, Rampart, Thornton, Vista Ridge, Grand Junction, Fossil Ridge, Broomfield, Pomona, Castle View, Legend

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Cherokee Trail — Mason Bernard, Beam Boonta, Tyler Cassaday and Andrew Jang; Overland — Nathan Carver, Raymond Dupuis-Spiva, Dominic Gonzales and Noah Larchcik

CLASS 5A WESTERN REGIONAL

Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m. (shotgun), Hyland Hills G.C.

Aurora teams: Gateway and Grandview. Other teams: Valor Christian, Prairie View, Columbine, Doherty, Fairview, Legacy, Fort Collins, Horizon, Greeley West, Bear Creek, Rock Canyon, Chaparral, Douglas County

Aurora golfers: TBA

CLASS 4A REGION 2

Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. (shotgun), Country Club of Colorado

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Ponderosa, Arvada, D’Evelyn, Evergreen, Golden, Green Mountain, Littleton, Standley Lake, Wheat Ridge, Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer Ridge, Mesa Ridge, Mitchell, Woodland Park

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Vista PEAK — Bruce Cooper, Austin Murphy, Brody Severin, Dawson Thulin