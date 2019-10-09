DENVER | Images from the two days of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament contested Oct. 7-8, 2019, at Pinehurst Country Club. Regis Jesuit had four state qualifiers in senior Bo Wardynski and juniors John Fredericks, Teddy Hummel and Ryan Occhionero, Cherokee Trail had two players in junior Mason Bernard and senior Beam Boonta and Eaglecrest (freshman Andrew White) and Grandview (sophomore Kenny VanWormer) had one apiece. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

