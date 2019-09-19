Boys Golf: EMAC finalizes standings, regional destinations

COMMERCE CITY | Less than a week before state qualifying tournaments, the East Metro Athletic Conference finalized its standings and league awards Tuesday.

The EMAC’s second major tournament — which brought together the South Division (made up primarily of city teams Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and the North Division — took place at Buffalo Run G.C. and saw some shake up.

Brighton faced a two-stroke deficit to Prairie View for the top spot after the first major, held Aug. 22 at Aurora Hills G.C., but surged to an eight-stroke victory after the conclusion of the second tournament. Prairie View had the individual medalist, however, as Jeff Nelson shot 71 to win by five strokes.

Vista PEAK took top honors among Aurora teams in the final standings in third place, comfortably between second place Prairie View and fourth place Westminster, though they drop out of the regional equation as a 4A program.

Sophomore Dawson Thulin finished third individually with a two-round total of 154 to make him the only All-EMAC first team performer from an Aurora program, while teammate Bruce Cooper grabbed a second team all-conference spot at 181 along with Gateway’s Garrison Milton (183). The Bison’s regional site was determined before the season and they will play in the 4A Region 2 tournament Sept. 23 at Country Club of Colorado.

Rangeview — which head the league’s Coach of the Year in assistant Mark Finley, plus honorable mention all-league performers Ellington Smith and DeAngelo Williams — finished fifth overall, but fourth for 5A purposes, which sends them to the Central Regional Sept. 23 at South Suburban G.C.

Milton-led Gateway (seventh overall, sixth in 5A) join league champion Prairie View in the Western Regional Sept. 25 at Hyland Hills G.C.

Aurora Central came in ninth (seventh in the 5A standings with 3A Riverdale Ridge also excluded in front of them) and will head to the Southern Regional Sept. 23 at Colorado Springs Country Club along with Hinkley, which finished in last place.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 EMAC BOYS GOLF FINAL STANDINGS

Team scores: 1. Brighton 245-240 — 485; 2. Prairie View 243-250 — 493; 3. VISTA PEAK (4A) 259-261 — 520; 4. Westminster 279-274 — 553; 5. RANGEVIEW 294-295 — 587; 6. Northglenn 322-294 — 616; 7. GATEWAY 305-339 — 644; 8. Riverdale Ridge (3A) 317-352 — 670; 9. AURORA CENTRAL 366-380 — 746; 10. Adams City 373-379 — 752; 11. Thornton (WD) 321-380 — 701; 12. HINKLEY (WD) 778

First team All-EMAC (first through sixth place): 1. Jeff Nelson (Prairie View) 72-71 — 143; 2. Kyle Laydon (Brighton) 76-72 — 148; 3. DAWSON THULIN (VISTA PEAK) 75-79 — 154; 4. Bielly Phasay (Westminster) 82-82 — 164; 5. Tyler Jenson (Prairie View) 82-82 — 164; 6. Jeremy Yanker (Westminster) 92-80 — 172

Second team All-EMAC (seventh through 12th place): 7. Zane Oswald (Brighton) 90-85 — 175; 8. Jadon Lockwood (Brighton) 91-84 — 175; 9. Noah Baez (Brighton) 87-91 — 178; 10. BRUCE COOPER (VISTA PEAK) 87-94 — 181; 11. GARRISON MILTON (GATEWAY) 88-95 — 183; 12. Dillon O’Neil (Brighton) 82-101 — 183

Honorable mention: AUSTIN MURPHY (VISTA PEAK) 97-90 — 187; Jaydon Carbajal (Prairie View) 89-99 — 188; ELLINGTON SMITH (RANGEVIEW) 97-92 — 189; Marcus Sanchez (Prairie View) 93-97 — 190; Tyler Garcia (Northglenn) 97-93 — 190; DEANGELO WILLIAMS (RANGEVIEW) 97-99 — 196

Coach of the Year: Mark Finley, Rangeview