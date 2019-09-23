LITTLETON | After a hiccup at the start, freshman Andrew White handled his first Class 5A regional state qualifying tournament with relative ease Monday.

White opened 5A Central Region play with consecutive bogeys on Holes No. 15 and 16 at South Suburban Golf Course, but played the remaining 16 holes at a steady plus-2 and finish at 4-over-par 76 for the day.

With his seventh-place individual finish — six strokes behind medalist Ryan Liao of Lakewood — White earned a spot in the 5A state tournament Oct. 7-8 at Denver’s Pinehurst Country Club.

White’s round included two birdies and helped him improved greatly on his first round on the same South Suburban course on which he shot 83 during Centennial League play Aug. 21.

Coach Stan Adams’ Raptors had no other state qualifiers, though junior Landyn Garcia had a strong round of 82 — putting him three strokes outside of a playoff for the final state spot — after he shot 99 there in league play.

Eaglecrest finished in a tie for 10th place, while Aurora’s other representative — Rangeview — finished 13th.

Coach Merlin Johnson’s Raiders were paced by junior Dallon DeLoach with a 99.

2019 CLASS 5A CENTRAL REGION RESULTS

Sept. 23 at South Suburban G.C.

Team scores (par 216): 1. Cherry Creek 224; 2. Highlands Ranch 228; 3. Lakewood 230; 4. Denver East 233; 5. Monarch 235; 6. Mountain Vista 240; T7. Fruita Monument 241; T7. Liberty 241; 9. Chatfield 258; T10. EAGLECREST 261; T10. Poudre 261; 12. Mountain Range 288; 13. RANGEVIEW 303; Adams City no score

Top 13 individuals (par 72): 1. Ryan Liao (Lakewood) 70; 2. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 71; 3. Brendan Ficke (Highlands Ranch) 72; 4. Brayden Weiss (Monarch) 73; T5. Caleb Michaels (Monarch) 75; T5. Sam Schouten (Cherry Creek) 75; 7. ANDREW WHITE (EAGLECREST) 76; T8. Hendrik Dekoning (Denver East) 77; T8. Alex McCoy (Liberty) 77; T8. Josh Lowery (Mountain Vista) 77; T8. Blake Williams (Highlands Ranch) 77; T8. Max Heupel (Chatfield) 77; T8. Josh Stouder (Arvada West) 77

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Eaglecrest (261): 7. Andrew White 76, 24. Landyn Garcia 82, 51. Carsen Conklin 103, 52. Logan Lonergan 105; Rangeview (303): 46. Dallon DeLoach 99, T47. Ellington Smith 102; T47. DeAngelo Williams 102; 53. Trevor Sexton 113