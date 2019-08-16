Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail’s fourth place tops local teams in Centennial League opener

AURORA | The Centennial League boys golf season is off an running, as teams gathered for the first time Thursday at Meadow Hills G.C.

Arapahoe claimed a three-stroke win over Cherry Creek, with Mullen a few strokes behind as well in the first of five league tournaments.

Cherokee Trail claimed honors among Aurora programs with a team score of 324 — four behind Mullen — led by returning Class 5A state qualifiers Beam Boonta and Mason Bernard, who shot matching 76s.

A triple bogey on the par-4 Hole No. 8 was the biggest blemish on a steady day for Boonta, while Bernard made birdie on a pair of par-3s and was just plus-2 through 13 holes before a tough three-hole stretch.

Grandview had no top-10 finishers, but came in fifth with sophomore Kenny VanWormer — buoyed by a pair of birdies — coming in with low honors at 83 despite difficulties on two of the final three holes.

Ryan Keohane (Smoky Hill) and Andrew White (Eaglecrest) each carded 90s to lead their teams to sixth and eighth place, respectively, while Dominic Gonzales shot 96 to top seventh-place Overland.

The second Centennial League tournament is scheduled for noon on Aug. 21 at South Suburban G.C.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF MEET NO. 1

Aug. 15 at Meadow Hills G.C.

Team scores (par 280): Arapahoe 312, Cherry Creek 315, Mullen 320, Cherokee Trail 324, Grandview 344, Smoky Hill 401, Overland 420, Eaglecrest 425

Top 10 individuals (par 70): 1. Cody Kuptz (Cherry Creek) 73, 2. Graham Dzengelewski (Arapahoe) 75, T3. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 76, T3. MASON BERNARD (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 76, T5. Zach Burge (Arapahoe) 78, T5. Matthew Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 78, T5. Sam Schouten (Cherry Creek) 78, T5. Rhett Johnson (Mullen) 78, 9. Mario Dino (Mullen) 79, 10. Eli Marquez (Mullen) 80

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (324): Beam Boonta 76, Mason Bernard 76, Tyler Cassaday 83, Richard Hubbard 89, Andrew Jang 90; Grandview (344): Kenny VanWormer 83, Randy Conger 85, Alex Chitkoksoong 88, Josh Stone 88, Jack Siler 92; Smoky Hill (401): Ryan Keohane 90, Jose Blea 99, Talyn Haskell 104, Dallas Vieaux 108, Nolan Lee 110; Overland (420): Dominic Gonzales 96, Noah Larchick 98, Nate Carver 100, Raymond Dupuis-Spiva 126; Eaglecrest (425): Andrew White 90, Landyn Garcia 97, Ryan Anderson 119, Donovan Dixon 119, Carsen Conklin 139

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Arapahoe (312): Graham Dzengelewski 75, Zach Burge 78, Matthew Wilkinson 78, Jackson Rottschafer 81, Will Kates 83; Cherry Creek (315): Cody Kuptz 73, Sam Schouten 78, Charlie Flaxbeard 81, Quinn Mosch 83, Jonathan Trigg 89; Mullen (320): Rhett Johnson 78, Mario Dino 79, Eli Marquez 80, Thomas Hicks 83, Cole Reister 83