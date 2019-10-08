DENVER | A state tournament regular and a first-timer who could be on his way to becoming a regular led the way in Aurora play Monday in the first round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament.

Cherokee Trail senior Beam Boonta — playing in his third straight state tournament — and Eaglecrest freshman Andrew White (making his state debut) each carded plus-4 74s on a picture-perfect day at Pinehurst Country Club to sit in a tie for 12th place at the head eight players from city programs in the field.

Boonta, who has two top-15 state finishes to his credit already, bogeyed three of his first four holes, but a birdie on Hole No. 5 got him back on track and he added another to close his round on the par-4 18th. He will tee off in Tuesday’s final round at 10:30 a.m. along with Monarch’s Caleb Michaels and Arvada West’s Tyler Tyson.

In the group going off behind Boonta at 10:39 a.m. is White along with Chatfield’s Max Heupel and Denver East’s Ryan Sangchompuphen, who each shot 74s as well. White’s score came from a round that included just one double bogey (on the par-4 Hole No. 7) and was highlighted by three birdies, capped by one on Hole No. 8.

Regis Jesuit junior Teddy Hummel (who tees off at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday) is just a shot back of Boonta and White after a 75 that was in line to be better until a double bogey on his second-to-last hole bumped up his score.

Hummel led the way for a Regis Jesuit team that sits fifth in the team standings, 16 strokes off the pace set by leader Fairview and six behind third-place Highlands Ranch, which coach Craig Rogers’ Raiders bested in Continental League play.

Regis Jesuit senior Bo Wardynski, who tied for seventh last season at state, birdied twice after he made the turn to come in with a plus-6 76. He will attempt to gain ground when he tees off at 10:03 a.m.

Junior John Fredericks had the Raiders’ third score (a plus-9 79), while junior Ryan Occhionero shot 83. Fredericks will tee off at 9:27 a.m. on Hole No. 1 in the second round, while Occhionero begins on Hole No. 13 at 10:26 a.m.

Grandview sophomore Kenny VanWormer shot an 83 in the opening round of his second state tournament to sit in a 56th-place tie with Occhionero, who will be one of his playing partners (along with Douglas County’s Keegan Newbold).

VanWormer shot one stroke better than he did in the opening round last season at Colorado Springs Club and he shot two strokes lower in his second round.

Boonta’s teammate, junior Mason Bernard, found trouble on two holes (Nos. 6 and 16), which contributed to his plus-18 88. He improved by five strokes between his first round and second round at last season’s state tournament and will attempt to do so again when he tees off at 11:20 a.m. on Hole No. 13.

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

First round results (Oct. 7 at Pinehurst C.C.)

Team results (par 210): 1. Fairview 214; 2. Fossil Ridge 218; 3. Highlands Ranch 224; 4. Arapahoe 226; 5. REGIS JESUIT 230; 6. Boulder 231; 7. Rock Canyon 235; 8. Arvada West 236; 9. Valor Christian 237; 10. Denver East 238; 11. Legend 241; T12. Castle View 244; T12. Cherry Creek 244; 14. Ralston Valley 252; 15. Broomfield 253; 16. Chaparral 258

Top 10 results (par 70): 1. Gavin Hagstrom (Fossil Ridge) 70; T2. Brett Reamon (Fairview) 71; T2. Ryder Heuston (Fairview) 71; T2. Tarek Salem (Highlands Ranch) 71; T2. Will Kates (Arapahoe) 71; T6. Owen Cornmesser (Fossil Ridge) 72; T6. Ryan Liao (Lakewood) 72; T6. William Chadwick (Fairview) 72; T9. Charlie Flaxbeard (Cherry Creek) 73; T9. Grant Alqatami (Boulder) 73; T9. Trenton Homchanh (Legacy) 73

Aurora results (par 70): T12. Beam Boonta (Cherokee Trail) 74; T12. Andrew White (Eaglecrest) 74; T17. Teddy Hummel (Regis Jesuit) 75; T23. Bo Wardynski (Regis Jesuit) 76; T38. John Fredericks (Regis Jesuit) 79; T56. Kenny VanWormer (Grandview) 83; T56. Ryan Occhionero (Regis Jesuit) 83; 78. Mason Bernard (Cherokee Trail) 88