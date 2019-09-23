Boys Golf: 2019 Class 5A/4A regionals

AURORA | Entries and schedule for the five Class 5A and 4A boys golf regionals involving Aurora teams scheduled for Sept. 23 and Sept. 25:

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS GOLF REGIONALS

CLASS 5A SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Sept. 23, 9 a.m. (shotgun), Colorado Springs Country Club

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Westminster, Ralston Valley, Pine Creek (host), Dakota Ridge, Fountain-Fort Carson, Boulder, Rocky Mountain, Loveland, Heritage, ThunderRidge

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Aurora Central — Rofiul Mohamed Nasir, Andy Oteng and Ajani Toure; Hinkley — Mikale Hayes, Clarence Shook and Jermaine Williams; Regis Jesuit — John Fredericks, Teddy Hummel, Ryan Occhionero and Bo Wardynski; Smoky Hill — Jose Blea, Talyn Haskell, Ryan Keohane and Dallas Vieux

CLASS 5A CENTRAL REGIONAL

Sept. 23, 8 a.m. (reverse shotgun), South Suburban G.C.

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest and Rangeview. Other teams: Denver East, Cherry Creek, Lakewood, Liberty, Adams City, Palmer, Fruita Monument, Monarch, Poudre, Mountain Range, Chatfield, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Eaglecrest — Carsen Conklin, Landyn Garcia, Logan Lonergan and Andrew White; Rangeview — Dallon DeLoach, Trevor Sexton, Ellington Smith and DeAngelo Williams

CLASS 5A NORTHERN REGIONAL

Sept. 23, 8 a.m. (shotgun), The Broadlands

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail and Overland. Other teams: Brighton, Denver South, Northglenn, Arvada West, Rampart, Thornton, Vista Ridge, Grand Junction, Fossil Ridge, Broomfield, Pomona, Castle View, Legend

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Cherokee Trail — Mason Bernard, Beam Boonta, Tyler Cassaday and Andrew Jang; Overland — Nathan Carver, Raymond Dupuis-Spiva, Dominic Gonzales and Noah Larchcik

CLASS 5A WESTERN REGIONAL

Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m. (shotgun), Hyland Hills G.C.

Aurora teams: Gateway and Grandview. Other teams: Valor Christian, Prairie View, Columbine, Doherty, Fairview, Legacy, Fort Collins, Horizon, Greeley West, Bear Creek, Rock Canyon, Chaparral, Douglas County

Aurora golfers: TBA

CLASS 4A REGION 2

Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. (shotgun), Country Club of Colorado

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Ponderosa, Arvada, D’Evelyn, Evergreen, Golden, Green Mountain, Littleton, Standley Lake, Wheat Ridge, Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer Ridge, Mesa Ridge, Mitchell, Woodland Park

Aurora golfers (listed alphabetically): Vista PEAK — Bruce Cooper, Austin Murphy, Brody Severin, Dawson Thulin