GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Schools in the Cherry Creek School District have decided to play football in Season A according to district athletic director Larry Bull.

The Colorado High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted Wednesday night to give schools the choice to play in the fall (Season A) or the spring (Season C) and Bull told the Sentinel Thursday that district programs — Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill — have chosen the latter.

“It’s great that the kids will have an opportunity to play,” Bull said. “Each school and each district are in their own situations, and people need to be respectful and understanding and support everybody. It’s a very, very difficult time, but we are playing Season A.”

The district has the defending Class 5A state champion in Cherry Creek.

Bull said that field hockey, the other sport that has the option to play, will be under discussion at a meeting later Thursday.

Cheer and dance programs also have the option to participate in either season per CHSAA directives following the approval of variances by Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

Variances for the other fall sports — volleyball, boys soccer, gymnastics and unified bowling — are still being considered by Polis’ COVID-19 Response Team according to a CHSAA press release.

