AURORA | Aurora Public Schools has become the second large school district in Colorado to chose to play football in Season C.

The Colorado High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to set up identical fall and spring football seasons and give individual schools the option to pick which one suited them best. As a whole, APS joins Denver Public Schools as districts that have chosen to play in the spring, which begins with practice on Feb. 25, 2021.

Schools have until Monday morning to officially make their declaration to CHSAA, meaning some shuffling can still take place until then. According to Coloradopreps.com, which is compiling a list of schools and which season they’ve chose, listed 28 teams for the spring season before the APS announcement, while 125 had picked the fall so far.

Aurora Public Schools began the school year with remote learning and is scheduled to return to buildings with a hybrid model starting Oct. 20 for high schools.

Aurora schools in the Cherry Creek School District — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill, plus Cherry Creek — decided to play in Season A, which begins with practice Sept. 24.

Regis Jesuit hasn’t made an official announcement, but is leaning towards Season A.

CHSAA plans to make both fall and spring seasons identical and will make up the schedules when the lists are finalized. Teams will all have a six-game regular season and will be assured of a seventh game as part of the eight-team postseason bracket or against another non-qualifier. A state champion will be crowned in each season.

The spring season begins on Feb. 25 and open postseason play April 24, followed by semifinals May 1 and championship May 8.

SCHOOLS EXPECTED TO PLAY FOOTBALL IN SEASON C

Per Coloradopreps.com

Harrison

Sierra

Canon City

Denver East

Denver North

Denver South

Denver West

George Washington

Kennedy

Lincoln

Manual

Far Northeast

Northfield

Thomas Jefferson

Justice

Elbert

Custer County

Front Range Christian

Adams City

Primero

Classical Academy

Roaring Fork

Glenwood Springs

Basalt

Westminster

Mountain Range

Northglenn

Boulder