AURORA | Through the first two weeks of the fall football season, Regis Jesuit and Legend have combined to score 167 points and allowed just seven.

What that means will take place when the Raiders (2-0, 1-0 in South League) — ranked No. 7 in CHSAANow.com’s Class 5A coaches poll and the 10th-ranked Titans (2-0, 1-0) clash at 6 p.m. Friday at Lou Kellogg Stadium is uncertain, as both high-scoring or low-scoring contest appear possible given the way the teams started the season.

Regardless of the way it is decided, the Regis Jesuit-Legend winner will be alone atop the South League standings with three games remaining in a regular season abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pine Creek, a Class 4A powerhouse, is also in the league and will play its first game Friday after missing two weeks due to quarantine.

Coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team — which won last season’s matchup with Legend 39-21 — opened the season with a 34-7 non-league victory over Mountain Vista and followed that up in Week 2 with a 42-0 blanking of Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium.

In eight quarters so far, the Raiders’ defense has ceded only a touchdown pass to the Golden Eagles in the second quarter of the opener and also has a touchdown of its own — an interception return by junior Nunie Tuitele, while it has forced seven turnovers and piled up six sacks. Senior safety Eddie Maxfield and senior linebacker Cooper Aye have recovered two fumbles apiece on the young season, while Tuitele and senior Clay Nanke each have two sacks to their credit.

Offensively, Regis Jesuit has established the run behind senior David Dody, who has racked up 204 yards and four touchdowns in just two contests after going for 1,202 and 13 scores in a full 2019 season. Junior Zavier Carroll has add two scores on the ground and sophomore Exander Carroll — who has played a number of snaps at quarterback in both games — also rushed for a score and has thrown two TDs as well.

The Raiders have gained just 167 yards passing, but Nanke, senior Charlie Doubet and junior Dallas Macias each have touchdown grabs.

Legend — coached by former Cherokee Trail coach Monte Thelen — averages 45.5 points per game after a 42-0 non-league win over Mesa Ridge followed by a 49-0 victory against Doherty in Week 2.

The Titans’ offense has shown balance with 490 yards rushing (led by senior Connor Eise with 267 yards and two touchdowns) and 340 yards passing (331 yards passing and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Kalen Shoemaker). Senior wide receiver Blake Doud has all four touchdown catches for Legend.

Defensively, the Titans have matched Regis Jesuit with seven turnovers, including three interceptions from senior Jaxon Muma, who has take one back for a touchdown.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S OTHER WEEK 3 FOOTBALL MATCHUPS

Friday: Overland vs. Eaglecrest, primer

Friday: Cherokee Trail vs. Smoky Hill, primer

Thursday: Grandview vs. Cherry Creek, recap