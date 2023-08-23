AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Vista PEAK Prep football team:

VISTA PEAK PREP: Coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s Bison finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 record, which left them out of postseason contention. The same set of opponents await Vista PEAK Prep in 2023, as it will get another chance at a group that 4A five playoffs qualifiers (state champion Broomfield along with Skyline, Vista Ridge, Ponderosa and Denver South). The Bison open the season against Aurora Public Schools rival Rangeview on Aug. 25 at APS Stadium and follow that with a second non-league home game against Brighton on Sept. 2. A trip to Broomfield — which went undefeated last season and won the 4A state crown — awaits Sept. 8, while a week later on Sept. 15, Vista PEAK Prep heads even further north to face Skyline. A Sept. 21 home game with Vista Ridge concludes non-league play, while the 5A/4A League 5 slate begins with a Sept. 29 game against visiting Thomas Jefferson. Road games to Ponderosa (Oct. 5) and the Far Northeast Warriors (Oct. 28) sandwich home games with Denver South on Oct. 14 and Hinkley on Oct. 20.

Vista PEAK Prep 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Aurora Public Schools Stadium unless otherwise noted): Friday, Aug. 25 — RANGEVIEW, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2 — BRIGHTON, 2 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 8 — at Broomfield, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 15 — vs. Skyline at Everly Montgomery Field, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 21 — VISTA RIDGE, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — THOMAS JEFFERSON, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5 — at Ponderosa, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14 — DENVER SOUTH, 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 — HINKLEY, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28 — vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, noon