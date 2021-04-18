AURORA | A familiar script to the last couple of weeks unfolded for the Vista PEAK football team Saturday, only this time the end result was not a happy ending.

The Bison had overcome turnovers, penalties and periods of struggles with execution in the previous four weeks in building a 4-0 record, but those things eventually spelled doom for them at Aurora Public Schools Stadium in an 18-15 loss to Denver South.

Coach John Sullivan’s Vista PEAK team — which came into the game ranked No. 1 in Class 5A — got a touchdown run from senior Ja’Derris Carr before he exited with an injury and a touchdown toss from junior Jordy Ruiz to sophomore Anthony Sotelo-Lares, but fell to 4-1.

The Bison had an 8-6 lead going into the final quarter, but watched the Ravens (5-0) use their Julian Buerk-led passing attack to score the go-ahead touchdown and also got a defense score to get enough to win as Vista PEAK had another tough offensive game after scoring 13 in a close win over the Far Northeast Warriors the previous week.

Carr — whose exit with an injury early in the fourth quarter hurt the Bison — got the game started off right with a 38-yard touchdown run that was followed by a wide open two-point conversion toss from Victor Owens to Christopher Marquez for an 8-0 edge.

That would be all the Vista PEAK offense generated until the final minutes of the fourth quarter when Ruiz hit Sotelo-Lares with a pass in stride on his way to the end zone to cut the deficit down to a three points with 52.1 seconds remaining.

Denver South easily recovered the subsequent onside kick and was able to run out the clock without picking up a first down.

Vista PEAK wraps up the six-game regular season with a home game at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at APS Stadium against Denver East.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(3) Denver South 18, (1) Vista PEAK 15

Score by quarters:

Denver South 0 6 0 12 — 18

Vista PEAK 8 0 0 7 — 15

SCORING

First quarter

Vista PEAK — Ja’Derris Carr 38 yard run (Christopher Marquez pass from Victor Owens), 7:37

Second quarter

Denver South — Jake Perruccio 15 yard pass from Julian Buerk (run failed), 1:08

Fourth quarter

Denver South — Rashad Caldwell 11 yard pass from Buerk (run failed), 6:51

Denver South — Yohannes Antonio 32 yard interception return (kick blocked), 2:02

Vista PEAK — Anthony Sotelo-Lares 33 yard pass from Jordy Ruiz (Miguel Mendez III kick), 52.1