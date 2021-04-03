AURORA | Vista PEAK and Rangeview met for the first time on the football field Friday night and it was an emotion-filled debut with memorable moments on both sides.

The Bison came out swinging in the opening half and got off to a fast start on three touchdown runs from senior Ja’Derris Carr, then held off a rally by the Raiders on their way to a 33-14 victory at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Senior Victor Owens and junior Jordy Ruiz threw touchdown passes to junior Christopher Marquez and sophomore Anthony Sotelo-Lares, respectively, as coach John Sullivan’s Vista PEAK team — ranked No. 1 in CHSAANow’s Class 5A coaches poll — moved to 3-0 at the midway point of the spring regular season.

Third-ranked Rangeview (2-1) suffered its first loss under new head coach Mike Holmes despite a second half surge that featured touchdown passes from senior Reece Berkey to senior Skyler Davis and sophomore DJ Collins-Boston.

Junior DeMario Williams had three interceptions for the Raiders, two that launched scoring drives for Rangeview and another in the red zone to prevent another Vista PEAK score.

Vista PEAK plays host to the Far Northeast Warriors at 6:30 p.m. April 8, while Rangeview has a 7 p.m. April 9 contest against Denver South (3-0) at All-City Stadium.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

VISTA PEAK 33, RANGEVIEW 14

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 12 14 0 7 — 33

Rangeview 0 0 6 8 — 14

SCORING

First quarter

Vista PEAK — Ja’Derris Carr 63 yard run (pass failed), 6:27

Vista PEAK — Carr 2 yard run (kick failed), 2:05

Second quarter

Vista PEAK — Carr 99 yard run (Miguel Mendez III kick), 11:29

Vista PEAK — Christopher Marquez 14 yard pass from Victor Owens (Mendez III kick), 6:20

Third quarter

Rangeview — Skyler Davis 12 yard pass from Reece Berkey (kick failed), 4:01

Fourth quarter

Vista PEAK — Anthony Sotelo-Lares 17 yard pass from Jordy Ruiz (Mendez III kick), 11:47

Rangeview — DJ Collins-Boston 55 yard pass from Berkey (Jeffrey Afriyie run), 6:26