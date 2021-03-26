AURORA | The Vista PEAK football team continued to gain steam in its second time on the field for the spring season, exploding for 44 first-half points on its way to a 57-0 victory over Hinkley Thursday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Senior Ja’Derris Carr — coming off a school record five-touchdown performance in the Bison’s opener — reached the end zone three more times in the opening half and senior Montral Hamrick scored via reception and rush in the opening half as coach John Sullivan’s top-ranked team improved to 2-0.

Carr’s touchdown runs covered 16, 69 and 9 yards and he finished with 111 yards on the ground on just five carries, while Hamrick took a shovel pass from senior Victor Owens for a 70-yard score and rushed for a 3-yard score as well.

Junior Jordy Ruiz also threw a touchdown pass to junior Christopher Marquez, while senior Walter Goodloe and freshman Cortlen Johnson Jr. rushed for touchdowns in the third quarter to round out the Bison’s scoring.

Hinkley (0-2) had a prime opportunity to get on the scoreboard first when junior Orvek Kosam pounced on a fumbled exchange at the Vista PEAK 23 yard-line, but the Bison got the ball right back when Hamrick stripped the ball from Thunderbirds’ quarterback Justin Ortega-Flores and Braylen Nelson recovered.

In its first season under new head coach T.C. Newland, Hinkley — which got some hard running from senior Ty’Ren Draper — remains looking for its first points of the season.

Vista PEAK is scheduled to play Rangeview — which is 1-0 with a Saturday contest against Denver East in Week 2 — at 6:30 p.m. at APS Stadium, while the Thunderbirds have a 1 p.m. April 3 road game against the Far Northeast Warriors, which plays its first game Saturday.

(1) VISTA PEAK 57, HINKLEY 0

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 23 21 13 0 — 57

SCORING

First quarter

Vista PEAK — Montral Hamrick 70 yard pass from Victor Owens (Ja’Derris Carr run)

Vista PEAK — Carr 16 yard run (Owens run)

Vista PEAK — Carr 69 yard run (Miguel Mendez III kick)

Second quarter

Vista PEAK — Christopher Marquez 5 yard pass from Jordy Ruiz (Mendez III kick)

Vista PEAK — Hamrick 3 yard run (Mendez III kick)

Vista PEAK — Carr 9 yard run (Mendez III kick)

Third quarter

Vista PEAK — Walter Goodloe 30 yard run (kick failed)

Vista PEAK — Cortlen Johnson Jr. 20 yard run (Mendez III kick)

RUSHING

Vista PEAK: Ja’Derris Carr 5-111, Bryson Torrie 1-40, Walter Goodloe 2-34, Cortlen Johnson Jr. 28, Nathan Hunholz 18, Victor Owens 2-14, Monty Hamrick 1-2

PASSING

Vista PEAK: Owens 2-3, 73 yards, 1 touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 1-1, 5 yards, 1 touchdown

RECEIVING

Vista PEAK: Hamrick 1-70, Christopher Marquez 1-5, Jordan Mayfield 1-3