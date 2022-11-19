HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team got its most thrilling victory of the 2022 season in the opener in overtime at Valor Christian.

The Raiders suffered one of their toughest defeats on the same field a few months later in a 45-28 loss to the Eagles in a Class 5A state football quarterfinal matchup that was the only game of the night in the 5A playoffs with the remainder of teams playing Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Regis Jesuit had an impressive offensive performance, but four turnovers and an inability to stop second-seeded Valor Christian’s multiple-look offense in key situations spelled an end for coach Danny Filleman’s senior-heavy team in the quarterfinals for a fourth consecutive season.

Senior quarterback Exander Carroll rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to senior Dylan McCollough in the fourth quarter, while junior Anthony Medina also rushed for a score for the Raiders, who finished the season 7-5.

Senior Josiah Harris got Regis Jesuit off to a strong start with 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the opening quarter, but consecutive fumbles allowed Valor Christian (9-2) — which moves on to play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 3 Ralston Valley and No. 6 Columbine — to pull even and then score 10 straight points to open the second quarter to take a lead it would never relinquish.

Medina had a big game as a rusher and pass catcher out of the backfield and his tough 10-yard touchdown run brought the Raiders within three in the second quarter, the same margin that held at halftime after Carroll’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Valor Christian scored the only touchdown of the third quarter to build a double-digit lead and Regis Jesuit made a late attempt at a rally when Carroll dropped a strike from 35 yards out into the hands of McCollough.

The Eagles ran off much of the remaining time with a lengthy drive that forced the Raiders to call all of their remaining time outs and ended in another touchdown.

Regis Jesuit remains stymied by the quarterfinal round, which has stopped its postseason push in every season since 2018. The Raiders’ last victory in the quarterfinals came in 2016 when it went on to lose to Pomona in the semifinals.

(2) VALOR CHRISTIAN 45, (7) REGIS JESUIT 28

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 14 0 7 — 28

Valor Christian 7 17 7 14 — 45

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Josiah Harris 45 yard interception return (Pierce Martin kick)

Valor Christian — Gabe Sawchuk 10 yard run (Jeremy Claycamp kick)

Second quarter

Valor Christian — Jeremy Claycamp 42 yard field goal

Valor Christian — Trey Stott 3 yard run (Claycamp kick)

Regis Jesuit — Anthony Medina 10 yard run (Miller kick)

Valor Christian — Stott 3 yard run (Claycamp kick)

Regis Jesuit — Exander Carroll 2 yard run (Miller kick)

Third quarter

Valor Christian — Greg McDonald 7 yard run (Claycamp kick)

Fourth quarter

Valor Christian — McDonald 4 yard run (Claycamp kick)

Regis Jesuit — Dylan McCollough 35 yard pass from Carroll (Miller kick)

Valor Christian — Stott 2 yard run (Claycamp kick)