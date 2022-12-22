AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings.

Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.

Moore was an All-State first team selection after a season in which he was credited with 197 tackles with 17 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder — a multi-sport athlete who plays baseball in the spring — also had 111 tackles as a junior.

Michigan, which already has a local prep star on the roster in offensive lineman Reece Atteberry, is currently ranked No. 2 in the country and is in the NCAA National Championship playoff. The Wolverines play No. 3 TCU on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

“Great measurables, very physical,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of Moore on the “In The Trenches” podcast with Jon Jansen.

At 6-5, 235 pounds, Metzger was a favorite target of senior quarterback Exander Carroll in short yardage situation and he made 25 receptions for 334 yards and six touchdowns. The All-State first team selection also saw playing time on the defensive line for coach Danny Filleman’s team.

Kansas State, which won the Big 12 championship, added 26 players (23 high school players, three transfers) on Signing Day. The Wildcats will play Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 in New Orleans.

Grandview also had a Division I signee in offensive lineman Zachary Henning, who signed with the University of Washington. He announced his commitment to the Huskies via social media in June.

The 6-6, 275-pound Henning also was an All-State first team pick and first team All-Centennial League as well for coach Tom Doherty’s team, which made it to the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs.

Henning is one of five offensive linemen that are part of 26 new additions for coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington. The Huskies are set to play Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

