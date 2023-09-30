AURORA | Grandview head coach Tom Doherty knew he needed a playmaker for a crucial defensive play in the final minute of Friday night’s showdown with rival Eaglecrest.

So he immediately turned to the biggest playmaker he knew, senior quarterback Liam Szarka, who had just a few minutes earlier calmly driven the Wolves down the field to a go-ahead touchdown.

Doherty inserted Szarka into the defensive backfield with the Raptors just outside the red zone and he was in the right place to help break up a fourth down pass that sealed Grandview’s thrilling 39-32 Homecoming victory at a rocking Legacy Stadium.

On top of the defensive stop that finally put an end to a determined comeback from Eaglecrest (5-1), Szarka rushed for two touchdowns and threw for three more in the high-powered Centennial League opener for both teams, finally won by the Wolves (5-1).

Two of the Air Force Academy commitment’s scoring strikes went to junior Kyler Vaughn and the last one went to junior running back Donavon Vernon, whose leaping catch and lunge for the end zone provided the go-ahead points with 3 minutes, 30 seconds, left in regulation.

Junior quarterback Joe Steiner threw three touchdown passes for coach Mike Schmitt’s Eaglecrest team, including an 83-yard catch and run from junior Xavier Waldron that put the Raptors ahead for the first time in the game with just under six minutes left.

Waldron finished with two touchdowns and junior Josh Wiley rushed for a score for Eaglecrest, while sophomore Chris Blanks had a rushing touchdown for Grandview.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 39, EAGLECREST 32

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 6 13 13 — 32

Grandview 6 12 7 14 — 39

SCORING

First quarter

Grandview — Liam Szarka 3 yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

Grandview — Szarka 1 yard run (pass failed), 10:07

Eaglecrest — Logan Ryan 8 yard pass from Joe Steiner (run failed), 8:38

Grandview — Kyler Vaughn 22 yard pass from Szarka (pass failed), 2:11

Third quarter

Eaglecrest — Xavier Waldron 21 yard pass from Steiner (Jermaine Amaya kick), 11:40

Grandview — Chris Blanks 4 yard run (Kyle Chavez kick), 9:26

Eaglecrest — Josh Wiley 1 yard run (kick failed), 1:11

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Vaughn 9 yard pass from Szarka (kick failed), 11:40

Eaglecrest — Zavion Gamble 11 yard pass from Steiner (Amaya kick), 9:52

Eaglecrest — Waldron 83 yard pass from Steiner (pass failed), 5:52

Grandview — Donavon Vernon 35 yard pass from Szarka (Szarka run), 3:30