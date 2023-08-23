AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Smoky Hill football team:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SMOKY HILL: Coach Brandon Alconcel’s Buffaloes finished the 2022 season with a 1-9 record that did not result in a berth in the postseason. In 2023, Smoky Hill has the same set of opponents, a group that racked up an impressive 70-44 overall record and saw six of the programs make the Class 5A state playoffs in Rock Canyon, Arapahoe, Grandview, Eaglecrest, Cherokee Trail and state champion Cherry Creek, while Palmer Ridge made the 4A semifinals. The Buffaloes play a non-league schedule that starts with an Aug. 24 matinee against Denver East, followed by a road game against Rock Canyon Aug. 31 before their big contest against Cherry Creek Schools rival Overland. The Sept. 9 contest against the Trailblazers at Legacy Stadium will not only decide custody of the Wagon Wheel traveling trophy, but it will also be the showcase around which the district’s Military Appreciation night is built. A home game against Palmer Ridge Sept. 14 and road game against Highlands Ranch Sept. 22 close out non-league play, while Smoky Hill delves into Centennial League play with a Sept. 29 game against Arapahoe that also serves as Homecoming. The Buffaloes visit three-time defending state champion Cherry Creek Oct. 6, while they close out the regular season against Grandview (Oct. 13), Eaglecrest (Oct. 19) and Cherokee Trail (Oct. 26).

Smoky Hill 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Stutler Bowl unless otherwise noted): Thursday, Aug. 24 — vs. Denver East at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 31 — vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 9 — OVERLAND at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14 — PALMER RIDGE, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22 — vs. Highlands Ranch at Halftime Help Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — ARAPAHOE, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 — vs. Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 — GRANDVIEW, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 19 — vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 26 — at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.